CHARLESTOWN — Ruthie Jackson will serve as the Charlestown City Council president for the third year in a row.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the council voted for Jackson to again hold the position of council president for 2023.
The council president’s responsibilities are helping to organize the agenda and communicating with those involved with it, answering questions for council members about the topics of the meetings and sitting in on other city board meetings. The council president also helps lead council meetings.
“It just gives the point person in the council to be able to answer questions and ask questions,” Jackson said. “You’re a lot more involved than a council person is.”
She added that there is a lot more time that is consumed when you are the president of the council due to the extra responsibilities.
“I’m just honored that my co-council people see and trust me in that for the third year in a row,” Jackson said. “I’m happy to do it, I’m happy I have the time to do it. There is more work entailed in it and I have a passion for the city to do it.”
