JEFFERSONVILLE — A parent in jail. Low income family. Foster care. Parents who didn’t graduate high school.
Jeffersonville High School Principal Julie Straight said there are multiple obstacles some students face that may put them at-risk for not graduating high school and going on to college or a successful career.
“These are kids that do need extra support and they really flourish with that,” Straight said, referring to the school’s JAG program.
WorkOne sponsors the Jobs for America’s Graduates program in local high schools, providing a JAG specialist to lead a class to teach the basics, such as how to write a resume, how to interview for a job, how to keep a job, the proper way to shake hands and more. The program has been at JHS and neighboring New Albany High School since the 2013-14 school year. In January, it will expand to include Clarksville High School.
Jennifer Tyra, JAG program manager for WorkOne Southern Indiana, said the JHS and NAHS JAG student high school graduation rate is 100 percent.
“These are student without that extra somebody and they may not have gotten to that point [of graduation],” Tyra said.
Tyra said students are taught 37 core competencies to help prepare them for college and/or a career.
“We follow them for a year after they graduate to help keep them on their path and see if there’s anything they need,” Tyra said.
Brian Cleveland started the program at JHS and taught it for six years, ending last spring. He now is helping the new instructor transition into the role.
“I could name several kids who absolutely would not have graduated high school if they had not been in the program,” Cleveland said. “There was one girl, who was the first girl in her family ever to graduate high school went on to dental assistant school … I’ve seen kids that come from such an abject family environment… There was a kid with the kind of parents who would beat him and lock him in a closet all day for asking for food, for asking for something. He graduated and is now working for a construction company making $18-$20 an hour… just happy as can be and getting more and more responsibilities.”
EXPANDING TO CLARKSVILLE
The state-funded JAG program had room to expand to one more school and chose Clarksville High School, Tyra said.
“They have been very excited ever since they learned about the program,” she said of CHS administrators. “We felt like a partnership would really be successful, because of their desire to have us in their school.”
CHS Principal Adrienne Goldman said she has wanted to bring the program to Clarksville for a while. She said this program adds another person who will support students.
“As they leave high school, they’ll still have that support system and have someone checking in on them. They’ll build job skills, soft skills, everything that’s relevant as they move on to college, a job or trade, whatever that looks like,” Goldman said.
According to JAG’s annual report, the program is in 39 states, having helped 71,811 students during the 2018-19 school year. The report states the cost per participant is $1,198, which is covered by the state where the program is located.
LEARNING LESSONS
Sion Polk started out quiet, not able to speak out in front of his class. He called himself antisocial, before starting the program as a junior at JHS. Now, he will graduate before the New Year, ready to tackle what comes next.
"Getting into this class helped me express myself in job interviews," Polk said.
He hopes to take his dream to center stage.
"My goal after school is to go to college and get a degree in performing arts and become an actor," Polk said.
"I'm here so they can help me get my career started," said senior Kyla Able, at JHS, who hopes to own her own hair salon.
She said she's learned a lot of lessons that will help her be a successful business owner one day.
"We learned how to make resumes in here, which was really helpful. Surprisingly, we learned how to shake hands with people good," she said, adding that she was taught to always greet with a firm handshake while making eye contact. "I would never think to do that. I would just say hello. [Shaking hands] is very professional."
"It's awesome, because it gives me skills that I can use in the real world," said 17-year-old Joe Hall, at JHS.
Those skills include learning how to plan for expenses, such as higher heating bills in the winter, and balance a budget, said 17-year-old Mikel Hayes.
"It makes me a smarter person having the information on how to handle stuff," Hayes said.
Goldman hopes the same lessons can be taught at Clarksville, where they already have a high graduation rate of 99 percent, according to 2017-18 data from the Indiana Department of Education.
“We want to see our students always growing and being able to really be productive as they leave our building … [and] making sure they are doing something when they leave and have a clear plan to accomplish those goals as they leave high school,” Goldman said.
To be in the program, students have to apply and be selected. Goldman said a presentation to the student body a few weeks ago has already gotten excitement growing and applications coming in, to start in the class in January.
"We were very excited to be chosen," Goldman said. "We're thankful to have the program here."
For more information on the program, go to jag.org.
