CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tylor Christon Lorenzo Cain, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Johnna Faye Wright, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Thurman Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Edward R. Hunt, 53, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Ryan C. Jarboe, 26, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jonathan M.C. Wolfe, 41, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Savone I. Horsley, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Shawn D. Martin, 32, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

Ronald P. Foster, 21, no address listed, battery on law enforcement officer, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Jose L. Tuy, 27, no address listed, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

RELEASED

None

