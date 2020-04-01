CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tylor Christon Lorenzo Cain, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Johnna Faye Wright, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Thurman Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Edward R. Hunt, 53, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Ryan C. Jarboe, 26, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan M.C. Wolfe, 41, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Savone I. Horsley, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Shawn D. Martin, 32, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Ronald P. Foster, 21, no address listed, battery on law enforcement officer, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Jose L. Tuy, 27, no address listed, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
RELEASED
None
