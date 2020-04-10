CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James Terryl Foster, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), dealing cocaine/narcotic, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon
Dumitru Tirlea, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal
Andy D. Turner, 33, Goshen, KY, warrant (felony)
Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 44, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify
Jocelyn O. Brown, 23, New Albany, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Marlin A. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant
Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.