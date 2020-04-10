Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James Terryl Foster, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), dealing cocaine/narcotic, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon

Dumitru Tirlea, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal

Andy D. Turner, 33, Goshen, KY, warrant (felony)

Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 44, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify

Jocelyn O. Brown, 23, New Albany, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Marlin A. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant

Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant

RELEASED

None

