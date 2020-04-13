CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James Terryl Foster, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), dealing cocaine/narcotic, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon
Dumitru Tirlea, 41, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Andy D. Turner, 33, Goshen, KY, warrant (felony)
Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 44, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify
Jocelyn O. Brown, 23, New Albany, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Jean Hammond, 50, Charlestown, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Wesley S. Justice, 42, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle
Gary K. Williams, 64, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Megan N. Tomlinson, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, bodily injury or drug involvement, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Robert A. Daheny, 55, hold for other agency, possession of paraphernalia
Oscar Vargas, 29, Mission, TX, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), obstruction of justice, leaving the scene of an accident with injury
Rona L. Mayfield, 44, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony), identity deception
Terry E. Orner, 47, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, identity deception
RELEASED
Philip S. Stellwag, 57. Sellersburg, domestic battery
Jonathan Andrew Seward-Robinson, 29, Charlestown, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Marlin A. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant
Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant
Marlin A. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant
Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant
Shanda L. Ross, 47, Georgetown, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated with minor present
Jesse E. Bledsow, 34, New Albany, aggravated battery
Tavon A. Parrish, 29, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Ryan M. Luckett, 26, New Albany, battery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.