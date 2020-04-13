Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James Terryl Foster, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), dealing cocaine/narcotic, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon

Dumitru Tirlea, 41, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Andy D. Turner, 33, Goshen, KY, warrant (felony)

Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 44, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify

Jocelyn O. Brown, 23, New Albany, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Jean Hammond, 50, Charlestown, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Wesley S. Justice, 42, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle

Gary K. Williams, 64, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Megan N. Tomlinson, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, bodily injury or drug involvement, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Robert A. Daheny, 55, hold for other agency, possession of paraphernalia

Oscar Vargas, 29, Mission, TX, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), obstruction of justice, leaving the scene of an accident with injury

Rona L. Mayfield, 44, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony), identity deception

Terry E. Orner, 47, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, identity deception

RELEASED

Philip S. Stellwag, 57. Sellersburg, domestic battery

Jonathan Andrew Seward-Robinson, 29, Charlestown, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Marlin A. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant

Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant

Shanda L. Ross, 47, Georgetown, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated with minor present

Jesse E. Bledsow, 34, New Albany, aggravated battery

Tavon A. Parrish, 29, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Ryan M. Luckett, 26, New Albany, battery

