Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James Brandon Truman, 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shonda Berree McKim, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Eric J. Franklin, 30, Jeffersonville, vicarious sexual gratification, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William R. Densford, 36, New Albany, warrant

Troy L. Cox Jr., 55, New Albany, warrant

Tenico R. Caldwell, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony H. Carta III, 48, New Albany, warrant

Crystal N. Kinser, 38, Corydon, public intoxication

Justin G. Klinglesmith, 39, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, trespass, hold for Washington County

Kristine N. Hoffman, 36, Sellersburg, resisting law enforcement, hold for Clark County

RELEASED

None

