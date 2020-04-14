CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James Brandon Truman, 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shonda Berree McKim, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Eric J. Franklin, 30, Jeffersonville, vicarious sexual gratification, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William R. Densford, 36, New Albany, warrant
Troy L. Cox Jr., 55, New Albany, warrant
Tenico R. Caldwell, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony H. Carta III, 48, New Albany, warrant
Crystal N. Kinser, 38, Corydon, public intoxication
Justin G. Klinglesmith, 39, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, trespass, hold for Washington County
Kristine N. Hoffman, 36, Sellersburg, resisting law enforcement, hold for Clark County
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.