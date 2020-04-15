CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terry Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Donald Frederick Dean, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittany Lea Grangier, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), false reporting of destructive substance, hold for other agency (felony)
Jerry Burdell Fording Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Mark Ostrowski, 34, Imlay City, MI, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Keith A. Douse, 62, Jeffersonville, robbery, armed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, pointing a loaded firearm, theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua C. Harris, 29, Brooks, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Alpintino A. Johnson, 45, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Nicole I. Bywater, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Krista J. Hunt, 29, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
