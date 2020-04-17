CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin Shane Johnson, 42, Dayton, KY, warrant (felony)
Matthew L. Evans, 26, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Bradley S. Hutchinson, 54, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Ronald G. Michaels, 53, Edinburgh, warrant (failure to appear)
Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, warrant
Michael W. Leon, 47, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric D. Crum, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
