CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin Shane Johnson, 42, Dayton, KY, warrant (felony)

Matthew L. Evans, 26, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Bradley S. Hutchinson, 54, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Ronald G. Michaels, 53, Edinburgh, warrant (failure to appear)

Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, warrant

Michael W. Leon, 47, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric D. Crum, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

