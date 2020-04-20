Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew Evans, 26, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carrying handgun without a license

Shawn Phillip Williamson, 42, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Brian O'Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief

Jamie Lynn McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Quantay R. Workman, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine

James Carlton McGuire, 62, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacinto Juarez-Romero, 38, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dontae D. Masden, 28, New Albany, warrant, (violation of parole)

Linda C. Brandenburg, 36, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany L. Grangier, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Rachel L. Thomas, 28, New Albany, criminal trespass

Mary L. Cunningham, 37, New Albany, strangulation, residential entry

George S.L. White, 32, New Albany, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended with prior, reckless driving

Gina R. Aemmer, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Emily M. Jenkins, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior

Christopher M. McIntosh, 36, Crothersville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Judson K. Hoover, 49, New Albany, warrant

Maximma Ramierz, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Joseph L. Rigney, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Ebony J. Biggers, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, repeat insurance violation 

Tags

Recommended for you