CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew Evans, 26, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carrying handgun without a license
Shawn Phillip Williamson, 42, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Brian O'Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief
Jamie Lynn McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Quantay R. Workman, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine
James Carlton McGuire, 62, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacinto Juarez-Romero, 38, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dontae D. Masden, 28, New Albany, warrant, (violation of parole)
Linda C. Brandenburg, 36, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany L. Grangier, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Rachel L. Thomas, 28, New Albany, criminal trespass
Mary L. Cunningham, 37, New Albany, strangulation, residential entry
George S.L. White, 32, New Albany, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended with prior, reckless driving
Gina R. Aemmer, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Emily M. Jenkins, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior
Christopher M. McIntosh, 36, Crothersville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Judson K. Hoover, 49, New Albany, warrant
Maximma Ramierz, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Joseph L. Rigney, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Ebony J. Biggers, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, repeat insurance violation
