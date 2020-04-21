CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 30, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotics, schedule I or II, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jamie L. McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Paula M. Caudill, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), possession of legend drug, habitual offender, hold for Clark County
Terry D. Larue, 27, Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, warrant, hold for Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex
Shaneil L. Carrasco, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Phillip E. Phillips, 50, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Dylan M. Carlisle, 26, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
