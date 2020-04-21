Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 30, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotics, schedule I or II, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jamie L. McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Paula M. Caudill, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), possession of legend drug, habitual offender, hold for Clark County

Terry D. Larue, 27, Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, warrant, hold for Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex

Shaneil L. Carrasco, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Phillip E. Phillips, 50, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Dylan M. Carlisle, 26, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

