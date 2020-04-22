CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ariel Jakee Curtley, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaron J. Wallen, 48, Jeffersonville, misappropriation of money, property/other entrusted in suspects care, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, warrant (felony)
Byron Young, 37, Jeffersonville, theft, carry handgun without license, obstruction of justice, warrant (felony)
Keaton Dajuan Garner, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), distribution of intimate image, burglary
James William Pierce, 39, Jeffersonville, assisting a criminal, false reporting crime information in investing knowing to be false
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jakoury L. Baldon, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Taylor A. Barefoot, 31, Louisville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.