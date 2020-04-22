Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ariel Jakee Curtley, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Aaron J. Wallen, 48, Jeffersonville, misappropriation of money, property/other entrusted in suspects care, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, warrant (felony)

Byron Young, 37, Jeffersonville, theft, carry handgun without license, obstruction of justice, warrant (felony)

Keaton Dajuan Garner, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), distribution of intimate image, burglary

James William Pierce, 39, Jeffersonville, assisting a criminal, false reporting crime information in investing knowing to be false

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jakoury L. Baldon, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Taylor A. Barefoot, 31, Louisville, warrant

Tags

Recommended for you