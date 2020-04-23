Jail Activity

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Noah Jacob Taylor, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency, theft motor vehicle, intimidation with a weapon, false informing, hindering law enforcement process

Justin L. Helms, 40, Bloomington, hold for other agency (felony)

Aaron Lee Jones, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

James Robert Brown, 52, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury to other person

Aaron J. Wallen, 48, Jeffersonville, parole violation

Joshua E. Slaten, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery

Maurice A. Hayes, 29, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Keaton Dajuan Garner, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), distribution of intimate image, burglary

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andrea L. Carroll, 49, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Elizabeth M. Wells, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

William D. Money, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jesse A. Hash, 36, New Albany, possession of syringe

Brian O. Byrd, 36, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass

Lori K. Timberlake, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony J. Clancy, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

