CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Noah Jacob Taylor, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency, theft motor vehicle, intimidation with a weapon, false informing, hindering law enforcement process
Justin L. Helms, 40, Bloomington, hold for other agency (felony)
Aaron Lee Jones, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
James Robert Brown, 52, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury to other person
Aaron J. Wallen, 48, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Joshua E. Slaten, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery
Maurice A. Hayes, 29, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Keaton Dajuan Garner, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), distribution of intimate image, burglary
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrea L. Carroll, 49, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Elizabeth M. Wells, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
William D. Money, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jesse A. Hash, 36, New Albany, possession of syringe
Brian O. Byrd, 36, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass
Lori K. Timberlake, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony J. Clancy, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
