Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Bobby Joe Lane, 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carrying handgun without license, obstruction of justice, operator never licensed, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years

Gordon W. Quisenberry, 41, Champaign, IL., possession of paraphernalia, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kayla E. Rider, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, invasion of privacy, warrant, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Michael Houston Grabau Jr., 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Destinee N. Gaines, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery by bodily waste

Daniel Aaron Coomer, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Ian Knapper, 24, Clarksville, burglary, criminal mischief, theft

Jude Thompson, 54, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Larry Dean Hart, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gordon W. Quisenbery, 41, Chicago, warrant (failure to appear)

Dennis L. Yeager Jr., 25, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Rickie l. Stovall Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jonathon P. Borton, 22, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Jason C. Gresham, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Shane M. Summers, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Timothy M. Hockersmith, 26, New Albany, warrant

