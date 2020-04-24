CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Bobby Joe Lane, 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carrying handgun without license, obstruction of justice, operator never licensed, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
Gordon W. Quisenberry, 41, Champaign, IL., possession of paraphernalia, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kayla E. Rider, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, invasion of privacy, warrant, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Michael Houston Grabau Jr., 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Destinee N. Gaines, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery by bodily waste
Daniel Aaron Coomer, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Ian Knapper, 24, Clarksville, burglary, criminal mischief, theft
Jude Thompson, 54, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry Dean Hart, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gordon W. Quisenbery, 41, Chicago, warrant (failure to appear)
Dennis L. Yeager Jr., 25, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Rickie l. Stovall Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jonathon P. Borton, 22, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Jason C. Gresham, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Shane M. Summers, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Timothy M. Hockersmith, 26, New Albany, warrant
