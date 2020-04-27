Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeanne L. Chappelle, 30, Salem, burglary, residential entry

Jeffrey Alen Eads Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sean Patrick Dechert, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Leah K. Adkins, 36, Madison, possession of methamphetamine

Craig A. Williams Jr., 25, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon, carrying handgun when convicted of felon within 15 years, theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon, obliterating ID marks on handgun, resisting law enforcement

Brandon T. Lewis, 24, Ohio, hold for other agency (felony)

John M. Vetter, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Michael L. Ross, 45, Louisville, burglary, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, theft, shoplifting

Joshua Scott Cato, 37, Jeffersonville, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Matthew Dustin Jenkins, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

RELEASED

Donald Lee Tindle III, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, vehicle theft, carrying handgun without a license, theft

Peyton C. Morton, 20, Sellersburg, criminal recklessness, shooting firearm into dwelling

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Richard E. Hanger, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine with prior, possession of syringe

Michael R. Hiser, 43, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Brandy D. Payton, 42, Pekin, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua F. Davis, 37, New Albany, battery, strangulation

Travis M. Ruby, 33, no address listed, criminal trespass

Courtney L. Allen, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Mark J. Hubbard, 40, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Eric W. Foushee, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Fayth L. Hall, 21, Jeffersonville, battery, intimidation

Demeitez M. McDowell, 18, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana

Antwan J. Dorsey, 41, New Albany, public intoxication

RELEASED

Stephon D. Bryant, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Shelby P. Reece, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua F. Davis, 37, New Albany, battery, strangulation

Chyann R. Harris, 23, New Albany, warrant (theft) 

