CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeanne L. Chappelle, 30, Salem, burglary, residential entry
Jeffrey Alen Eads Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sean Patrick Dechert, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Leah K. Adkins, 36, Madison, possession of methamphetamine
Craig A. Williams Jr., 25, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon, carrying handgun when convicted of felon within 15 years, theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon, obliterating ID marks on handgun, resisting law enforcement
Brandon T. Lewis, 24, Ohio, hold for other agency (felony)
John M. Vetter, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Michael L. Ross, 45, Louisville, burglary, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, theft, shoplifting
Joshua Scott Cato, 37, Jeffersonville, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Matthew Dustin Jenkins, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
RELEASED
Donald Lee Tindle III, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, vehicle theft, carrying handgun without a license, theft
Peyton C. Morton, 20, Sellersburg, criminal recklessness, shooting firearm into dwelling
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Richard E. Hanger, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine with prior, possession of syringe
Michael R. Hiser, 43, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Brandy D. Payton, 42, Pekin, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua F. Davis, 37, New Albany, battery, strangulation
Travis M. Ruby, 33, no address listed, criminal trespass
Courtney L. Allen, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Mark J. Hubbard, 40, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Eric W. Foushee, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Fayth L. Hall, 21, Jeffersonville, battery, intimidation
Demeitez M. McDowell, 18, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
Antwan J. Dorsey, 41, New Albany, public intoxication
RELEASED
Stephon D. Bryant, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shelby P. Reece, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chyann R. Harris, 23, New Albany, warrant (theft)
