BOOKED-IN
Jerry Allen Wise, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, conversion
Jina Michelle Mitchell, 22, French Lick, warrant (felony)
Jeannie Marie Hess, 36, Charlestown, battery
Jon Perry Firkins, 60, Zeeland, MI, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Billy G. Taylor, 27, New Albany, warrant
William J. Wright, 35, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Claudio Feria Zarate, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, operating while never receiving a license
