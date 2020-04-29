Jail Activity Stock

BOOKED-IN

Jerry Allen Wise, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, conversion

Jina Michelle Mitchell, 22, French Lick, warrant (felony)

Jeannie Marie Hess, 36, Charlestown, battery

Jon Perry Firkins, 60, Zeeland, MI, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Billy G. Taylor, 27, New Albany, warrant

William J. Wright, 35, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Claudio Feria Zarate, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, operating while never receiving a license

Tags

Recommended for you