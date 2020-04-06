Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William Joseph Schneider, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Richard Jacob Bruckert, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Irvin Blair, 36, no address listed, sex offender registration violations

Lamont Ricardo Moore, 48, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, resisting law enforcement, theft of firearm, carrying handgun without license

Bradley W. Erwin, 39, Louisville, parole violation

Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Ira Gene Westfall, 60, Jeffersonville, intimidation, battery with bodily injury, strangulation, criminal confinement

Preston Jacob Glendale Reining, 19, Memphis, intimidation with a weapon, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony Mauck, 50, Floyds Knobs, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

William J. Miller, 26, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Curtis L. Roehrig, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Lisa A. Smith, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew L. Crone, 23, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Allison M. Hollowell, 35, Charlestown, criminal trespass, shoplifting

Ruby A. Kneir, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering, driving while Intoxicated with juvenile

RELEASED

None

