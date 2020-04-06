CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William Joseph Schneider, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Richard Jacob Bruckert, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Irvin Blair, 36, no address listed, sex offender registration violations
Lamont Ricardo Moore, 48, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, resisting law enforcement, theft of firearm, carrying handgun without license
Bradley W. Erwin, 39, Louisville, parole violation
Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Ira Gene Westfall, 60, Jeffersonville, intimidation, battery with bodily injury, strangulation, criminal confinement
Preston Jacob Glendale Reining, 19, Memphis, intimidation with a weapon, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony Mauck, 50, Floyds Knobs, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
William J. Miller, 26, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Curtis L. Roehrig, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Lisa A. Smith, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew L. Crone, 23, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Allison M. Hollowell, 35, Charlestown, criminal trespass, shoplifting
Ruby A. Kneir, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering, driving while Intoxicated with juvenile
RELEASED
None
