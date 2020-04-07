CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kori Lee Sumner, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard A. Arensman Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Chasten I. O'Neal, 19, Clarksville, robbery, aggravated battery
Richard A. Arensman, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Leon M. Holt, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric A. Bryant, 56, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Joseph S. Deaton, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drug
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.