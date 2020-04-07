Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kori Lee Sumner, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard A. Arensman Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Chasten I. O'Neal, 19, Clarksville, robbery, aggravated battery

Richard A. Arensman, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Leon M. Holt, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric A. Bryant, 56, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Joseph S. Deaton, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drug

RELEASED

None

