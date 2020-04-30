BOOKED-IN
Gerald Wayne Kopp Jr., 49, New Salisbury, court order return
Christopher Lee Haynes, 31, Clarksville, escape, violation of home detention, removes electronic monitoring device, sex offender registration violations (prior)
Cindy L. Morris, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
William R. Willett, 35, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition, hold for Jefferson County, KY
Charnisha J.H. Lewis, 23, Louisville, auto theft, driving without receiving a license, false informing
Jada L. Meaux, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear(
Peter A. Roberts Jr., 29, Charlestown, warrant
Terry L. Durham, 34, Hanover, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian A. England, 35, Crandell, public intoxication
Andrew L. Wilfong, 34, Sellersburg, public intoxication
Rachel C. Hurt, 39, Louisville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
None
