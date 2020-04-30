Jail Activity Stock

BOOKED-IN

Gerald Wayne Kopp Jr., 49, New Salisbury, court order return

Christopher Lee Haynes, 31, Clarksville, escape, violation of home detention, removes electronic monitoring device, sex offender registration violations (prior)

Cindy L. Morris, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

William R. Willett, 35, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition, hold for Jefferson County, KY

Charnisha J.H. Lewis, 23, Louisville, auto theft, driving without receiving a license, false informing

Jada L. Meaux, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear(

Peter A. Roberts Jr., 29, Charlestown, warrant

Terry L. Durham, 34, Hanover, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian A. England, 35, Crandell, public intoxication

Andrew L. Wilfong, 34, Sellersburg, public intoxication

Rachel C. Hurt, 39, Louisville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you