CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua Robert Fisher, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Anthony T. Arnold, 50, Covington, KY, domestic battery, strangulation

Michael Allen Lewis, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Darnell, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Kyle Benjamin Stewart, 41, Bedford, warrant (felony)

Justin W. Ramsey, 31, Corydon, court order return

Marissa Mae Thomas, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Cathy Anita VanMeter, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Timberly Onyx Powers, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Elena Autumn Powers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Holly Elizabeth Shanks, 36, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor

David P. Deaver, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Timothy Mark Belviy Sr., 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Briana Lynn Sharp, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Javontae Antonio Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alanna Marie Miller, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor

Yaima Galan, 38, Louisville, battery, no injury

Eric Denise Marie Bunzy, 21, Louisville, criminal mischief

DeSean K. Elliott, 44, Louisville, court order return

Richard Benard Grundy, 30, Indianapolis, hold for other agency

Devin James Dunn, 23, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Greg Anthony Williams, 44, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Robert Douglas Upton, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Donte E. McGee, 36, PeeWee Valley, KY, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), false informing, hold for other agency

Brison J. Yates, 40, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated

Noah Anthony Maulden, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michelle Lea Allison, 29, Tazwell, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Karry Ann Bibb, 33, Borden, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Michael Turner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Edward Allen Geyman, 34, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of synthetic drug or look-a-like with prior, carrying handgun without license, maintaining common nuisance, drug

Richard Anthony Lawson, 58, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation to police officer

Charles Franklin Hyatt, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice

Cadava Marie Johnson, 18, Jeffersonville, theft, false informing

Breanna Marie Berry, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Patrick Joseph Feather, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Ethan Robert Webb, 38, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)

Charles R. Bennett, 21, Clarksville, theft unspecified

Conner L. Kruer, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Mykala Jones, 21, Salem, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 32, Sellersburg, battery by bodily waste, intimidation to police, criminal trespass, public intoxication

Noah Brandon Bailey, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Samantha Star Cochran, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance

Roderick Allen Burton Jr., 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Michael Abell, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

DeShawn L. Brownlow, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Louis Cain, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerome Rufus Crouse, 57, Pataskla, OH, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jonathan Neil Hayes, 35, Henryville, warrant (felony)

David G. Weigand, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Khalil Donnez Miller, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robbie J. Siewert, 53, Nabb, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing narcotic, heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, maintaining common nuisance, drug, trafficking with an inmate

Heather Dawn Richey, 34, Deputy, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing narcotic, heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs

Nelson Chester Wolf, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony), dealing in methamphetamine, dealing narcotic, heroin, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kelli L. Hecker, 36, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Lincoln Michael Porter, 23, Charlestown, domestic battery

RELEASED

Stacy L. DeWeese, Clarksville, 35, Austin, possession of methamphetamine

Michael Allen Wallace, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Britt D. West, 48, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Joshua M. Raney, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Walter Wayne Doss, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Nathan Jeremiah Cole, 41, Lexington, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement

Buffy Lynn Edwards, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony

Marcelo Juarez, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jesse R. Lynch, 31, Clarksville, sex offender, fail to possess ID

Leo Thomas Stein, 34, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug, theft unspecified

Dominique Gaines, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Katrina L. Callis, 30, Clarksville, warrant, operating a motor vehicle without receiving a license

Wesley A. Tackett, 40, Louisville, warrant, driving while suspended

Cecilia R. Spainhour, 30, Georgetown, warrant

Jeremy B. Babbs, 29, Palmyra, visiting a common nuisance

John S. Ison, 40, New Albany, needs waiver signed

Roy L. Bowman III, 32, Clarksville, driving while suspended prior

Mark A. Carothers, 29, Sellersburg, warrant

Troy D. While, 49, New Albany, warrant, possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance

John R. Cardwell, 46, New Albany, warrant, theft

Tiffany A. Stamper, 32, New Albany, warrant, theft

David L. Cooper Jr., 58, Lanesville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Jeffrey A. Asher, 38, city at large, operating without receiving a license

John A. Jones, 62, New Albany, warrant, public intoxication

Felonies

Trayce W. King, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Brandon D. Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant, visiting a common nuisance, theft, possession of narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, failure to return to lawful detention

Jennifer L. Hickerson, 35, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine in presence of child, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Corey A. Thevenot, 25, English, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Keaunte C. Brown-Patterson, 22, New Albany, warrant, sexual misconduct with a minor

Michael W. Leon, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

David L. Pinnick Jr., 41, Corydon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Sandy A. Spaulding, 35, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance

Jason S. Hillesheim, 42, Evansville, warrant, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Meagan L. Rusher, 33, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, possession of marijuana

Tracy C. Dilling, 48, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Joseph D. Lunsford, 45, Memphis, resisting law enforcement

Jermal P. Pottinger, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

