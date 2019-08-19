CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua Robert Fisher, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Anthony T. Arnold, 50, Covington, KY, domestic battery, strangulation
Michael Allen Lewis, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Darnell, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Kyle Benjamin Stewart, 41, Bedford, warrant (felony)
Justin W. Ramsey, 31, Corydon, court order return
Marissa Mae Thomas, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Cathy Anita VanMeter, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Timberly Onyx Powers, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Elena Autumn Powers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Holly Elizabeth Shanks, 36, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor
David P. Deaver, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy Mark Belviy Sr., 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Briana Lynn Sharp, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Javontae Antonio Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alanna Marie Miller, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor
Yaima Galan, 38, Louisville, battery, no injury
Eric Denise Marie Bunzy, 21, Louisville, criminal mischief
DeSean K. Elliott, 44, Louisville, court order return
Richard Benard Grundy, 30, Indianapolis, hold for other agency
Devin James Dunn, 23, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Greg Anthony Williams, 44, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Robert Douglas Upton, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Donte E. McGee, 36, PeeWee Valley, KY, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), false informing, hold for other agency
Brison J. Yates, 40, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated
Noah Anthony Maulden, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michelle Lea Allison, 29, Tazwell, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Karry Ann Bibb, 33, Borden, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Michael Turner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Edward Allen Geyman, 34, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of synthetic drug or look-a-like with prior, carrying handgun without license, maintaining common nuisance, drug
Richard Anthony Lawson, 58, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation to police officer
Charles Franklin Hyatt, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice
Cadava Marie Johnson, 18, Jeffersonville, theft, false informing
Breanna Marie Berry, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Patrick Joseph Feather, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Ethan Robert Webb, 38, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)
Charles R. Bennett, 21, Clarksville, theft unspecified
Conner L. Kruer, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Mykala Jones, 21, Salem, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 32, Sellersburg, battery by bodily waste, intimidation to police, criminal trespass, public intoxication
Noah Brandon Bailey, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Samantha Star Cochran, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance
Roderick Allen Burton Jr., 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Michael Abell, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
DeShawn L. Brownlow, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Louis Cain, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerome Rufus Crouse, 57, Pataskla, OH, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jonathan Neil Hayes, 35, Henryville, warrant (felony)
David G. Weigand, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Khalil Donnez Miller, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robbie J. Siewert, 53, Nabb, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing narcotic, heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, maintaining common nuisance, drug, trafficking with an inmate
Heather Dawn Richey, 34, Deputy, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing narcotic, heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs
Nelson Chester Wolf, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony), dealing in methamphetamine, dealing narcotic, heroin, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kelli L. Hecker, 36, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Lincoln Michael Porter, 23, Charlestown, domestic battery
RELEASED
Stacy L. DeWeese, Clarksville, 35, Austin, possession of methamphetamine
Michael Allen Wallace, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Britt D. West, 48, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Joshua M. Raney, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Walter Wayne Doss, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Nathan Jeremiah Cole, 41, Lexington, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement
Buffy Lynn Edwards, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony
Marcelo Juarez, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jesse R. Lynch, 31, Clarksville, sex offender, fail to possess ID
Leo Thomas Stein, 34, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug, theft unspecified
Dominique Gaines, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Katrina L. Callis, 30, Clarksville, warrant, operating a motor vehicle without receiving a license
Wesley A. Tackett, 40, Louisville, warrant, driving while suspended
Cecilia R. Spainhour, 30, Georgetown, warrant
Jeremy B. Babbs, 29, Palmyra, visiting a common nuisance
John S. Ison, 40, New Albany, needs waiver signed
Roy L. Bowman III, 32, Clarksville, driving while suspended prior
Mark A. Carothers, 29, Sellersburg, warrant
Troy D. While, 49, New Albany, warrant, possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance
John R. Cardwell, 46, New Albany, warrant, theft
Tiffany A. Stamper, 32, New Albany, warrant, theft
David L. Cooper Jr., 58, Lanesville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Jeffrey A. Asher, 38, city at large, operating without receiving a license
John A. Jones, 62, New Albany, warrant, public intoxication
Felonies
Trayce W. King, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Brandon D. Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant, visiting a common nuisance, theft, possession of narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, failure to return to lawful detention
Jennifer L. Hickerson, 35, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine in presence of child, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Corey A. Thevenot, 25, English, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Keaunte C. Brown-Patterson, 22, New Albany, warrant, sexual misconduct with a minor
Michael W. Leon, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
David L. Pinnick Jr., 41, Corydon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Sandy A. Spaulding, 35, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance
Jason S. Hillesheim, 42, Evansville, warrant, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Meagan L. Rusher, 33, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, possession of marijuana
Tracy C. Dilling, 48, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Joseph D. Lunsford, 45, Memphis, resisting law enforcement
Jermal P. Pottinger, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
