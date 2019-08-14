CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Branden Keith Davis, 34, Henryville, domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime
Joshua Lee Hill, 31, New Albany, court-order return
Michael Fontaze Elliott, 28, Louisville, criminal trespass
Martha S. Strassell, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Adrian Whitehead, 18, New Albany, warrant
Brandon Lee Shannon, 36, New Albany, warrant
Heather Dawn Siener, 44, Scottsburg, warrant
Sean J. Beach, 42, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Ashley Liane Beach, 40, Scottsburg, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Troy Dion White, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant
Shannon Wayne Kaiser Jr., 24, New Washington, domestic battery
Jessica N. Freeman, 29, Clarksville, warrant
RELEASED
Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 21, false informing, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 19, Columbus, Ohio, false informing
Brock Lyle Russell, 38, Seymour, warrant
Christopher J. Sparks, 44, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated
David B. Lanham, 38, Henryville, operating while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Chezzarae English, 27, Louisville, warrant, possession of paraphernalia, domestic battery
Buddy L. Wright, 32, Paoli, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Joshua T. Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, theft/shoplifting
Brittany M. Rafferty, 35, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated
Felonies
Robert A. Gower, 49, New Albany, warrant, burglary
Robin M. Dixon, 45, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Marshall T. Alexander, 22, New Albany, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Chantel D. Worley, 28, Austin, warrant, theft, false informing
Cheri L. Schlager, 41, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI endangerment, resisting law enforcement
L-Darius E. Price, 19, city at large, warrant, possession of marijuana, identity deception
RELEASED
None
