Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Branden Keith Davis, 34, Henryville, domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime

Joshua Lee Hill, 31, New Albany, court-order return

Michael Fontaze Elliott, 28, Louisville, criminal trespass

Martha S. Strassell, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Adrian Whitehead, 18, New Albany, warrant

Brandon Lee Shannon, 36, New Albany, warrant

Heather Dawn Siener, 44, Scottsburg, warrant

Sean J. Beach, 42, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Ashley Liane Beach, 40, Scottsburg, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Troy Dion White, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant

Shannon Wayne Kaiser Jr., 24, New Washington, domestic battery

Jessica N. Freeman, 29, Clarksville, warrant

RELEASED

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 21, false informing, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 19, Columbus, Ohio, false informing

Brock Lyle Russell, 38, Seymour, warrant

Christopher J. Sparks, 44, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated

David B. Lanham, 38, Henryville, operating while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Chezzarae English, 27, Louisville, warrant, possession of paraphernalia, domestic battery

Buddy L. Wright, 32, Paoli, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Joshua T. Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, theft/shoplifting

Brittany M. Rafferty, 35, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated

Felonies

Robert A. Gower, 49, New Albany, warrant, burglary

Robin M. Dixon, 45, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Marshall T. Alexander, 22, New Albany, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Chantel D. Worley, 28, Austin, warrant, theft, false informing

Cheri L. Schlager, 41, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI endangerment, resisting law enforcement

L-Darius E. Price, 19, city at large, warrant, possession of marijuana, identity deception

RELEASED

None

Tags