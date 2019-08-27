CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Calvin Crum, 18, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury
Demetrius L. Layfield, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
McKenzy Eugene Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without a license
Chad Dean Tucker, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, false identity statement, theft
Corey Donzel Washington, 50, Elkhart, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Michael V. Miller, 31, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Eugene Kaufman, 32, Clarksville, theft, motor vehicle
William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Robert Charles Davis, 54, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jonathon Paul Borton, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Rachel Marie Townsend, 36, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Brittany P. Bixler, 20, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Theron Michael Korte, 52, Salem, warrant (felony)
Charlotte Jean Thompson, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Anthony Harvey, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Marqueese Tyler-Jamel Sparks, 24, Florissant, MO, hold for other agency (felony)
Jesus Gerardo Miramontes, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Karen Lynn Schimschock, 52, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Stewart Lee Bush, 54, Charlestown, battery, no injury to public safety official
Joshua Brandon Williams, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Caitlin Leigh Lotich, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Dani Joel Morales Quiche, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, operator never licensed
Joshua Douglas Davidson, 34, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated controlled substance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Dominique Mychal Dewayne Brown, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
David Hamilton Jr., 51, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Joshua Tyler Conley, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Judy Lorraine Brown, 41, Clarksville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Lonisha J. Johnson, 25, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass
Courtney L. Allen, 28, city at large, warrant, resisting law enforcement
Felonies
Brayden A. Dannenfelder, 28, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe
Harvey A. Gibson, 56, Georgetown, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.