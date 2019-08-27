Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Calvin Crum, 18, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury

Demetrius L. Layfield, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

McKenzy Eugene Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without a license

Chad Dean Tucker, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, false identity statement, theft

Corey Donzel Washington, 50, Elkhart, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Michael V. Miller, 31, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Eugene Kaufman, 32, Clarksville, theft, motor vehicle

William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Robert Charles Davis, 54, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jonathon Paul Borton, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Rachel Marie Townsend, 36, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Brittany P. Bixler, 20, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Theron Michael Korte, 52, Salem, warrant (felony)

Charlotte Jean Thompson, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Anthony Harvey, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Marqueese Tyler-Jamel Sparks, 24, Florissant, MO, hold for other agency (felony)

Jesus Gerardo Miramontes, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Karen Lynn Schimschock, 52, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Stewart Lee Bush, 54, Charlestown, battery, no injury to public safety official

Joshua Brandon Williams, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Caitlin Leigh Lotich, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Dani Joel Morales Quiche, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, operator never licensed

Joshua Douglas Davidson, 34, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated controlled substance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Dominique Mychal Dewayne Brown, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

David Hamilton Jr., 51, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Joshua Tyler Conley, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Judy Lorraine Brown, 41, Clarksville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Lonisha J. Johnson, 25, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass

Courtney L. Allen, 28, city at large, warrant, resisting law enforcement

Felonies

Brayden A. Dannenfelder, 28, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe

Harvey A. Gibson, 56, Georgetown, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance

RELEASED

None

