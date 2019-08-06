Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jamal DeShawun Miller, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), escape from detention, resisting law enforcement, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, public intoxication

Kelly D. Elliott, 34, Austin, warrant (felony)

Esteban Marcos Gutierrez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Thomas Spicer, 33, Borden, warrant (felony)

Katie Lynn McIntosh, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Aundrea Bayshon Thomas, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michelle Lynn Barnhart, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Clinesha Henry, 24, Louisville, theft, unspecified

Alexander Blake Robertson, 26, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Zachary William Beyerle, 26, Sellersburg, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

Curt S. Beasley, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kirk B. McDonald, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jerry Lee Harvey Jr., 40, no address listed, carry handgun without permit, public intoxication

Lyle Christopher Snider, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Emily A. Hall, 32, Louisville, theft, motor vehicle

Kaitlyn Nicole Sebastian, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

William Ray Clark III, 40, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Torrionte K. Jarrett, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia here person knew the product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, theft firearm, carrying handgun without license

Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of a controlled substance Schedule I-IV

Natalie N. Hitt, 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Shawna M. Walker, 27, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass

Sherri R. Bell, 48, New Albany, warrant, theft

Christina M. Slaughter, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Felonies

Robby D. Reynolds, 51, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jason T. Smith, 38, New Albany, theft

Leondre D. McBirth, 24, New Albany, warrant, failure to register as a sex or violent offender

Sara A. Senn, 26, Palmyra, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Elijah D. Hublar, 30, Palmyra, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, theft

Brian P. Boyd, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Ronald D. Ziehm Jr., 36, city at large, theft

Rodney W. Bradshaw, 36, Louisville, warrant, domestic battery committed in presence of a child

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Nathan A. Appleby, 18, Elizabeth, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance

Tags