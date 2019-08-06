CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jamal DeShawun Miller, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), escape from detention, resisting law enforcement, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, public intoxication
Kelly D. Elliott, 34, Austin, warrant (felony)
Esteban Marcos Gutierrez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Thomas Spicer, 33, Borden, warrant (felony)
Katie Lynn McIntosh, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Aundrea Bayshon Thomas, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michelle Lynn Barnhart, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Clinesha Henry, 24, Louisville, theft, unspecified
Alexander Blake Robertson, 26, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Zachary William Beyerle, 26, Sellersburg, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Curt S. Beasley, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kirk B. McDonald, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Jerry Lee Harvey Jr., 40, no address listed, carry handgun without permit, public intoxication
Lyle Christopher Snider, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Emily A. Hall, 32, Louisville, theft, motor vehicle
Kaitlyn Nicole Sebastian, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
William Ray Clark III, 40, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Torrionte K. Jarrett, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia here person knew the product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, theft firearm, carrying handgun without license
Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of a controlled substance Schedule I-IV
Natalie N. Hitt, 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Shawna M. Walker, 27, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass
Sherri R. Bell, 48, New Albany, warrant, theft
Christina M. Slaughter, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Felonies
Robby D. Reynolds, 51, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Jason T. Smith, 38, New Albany, theft
Leondre D. McBirth, 24, New Albany, warrant, failure to register as a sex or violent offender
Sara A. Senn, 26, Palmyra, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Elijah D. Hublar, 30, Palmyra, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, theft
Brian P. Boyd, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Ronald D. Ziehm Jr., 36, city at large, theft
Rodney W. Bradshaw, 36, Louisville, warrant, domestic battery committed in presence of a child
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Nathan A. Appleby, 18, Elizabeth, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance
