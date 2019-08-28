CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Juan Manuel Cabera Monreal, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Cynthia Xiomara Gonzalez, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Holly Renee Wilder, 32, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Amy Marie Peebles, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Adam Michael Froman, 26, Lanesville, warrant (felony)

Beth Anne Stumler-Forester, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return

Tamara Arnold, 35, DePauw, warrant (misdemeanor)

Russell Brian Ramsey, 61, Jeffersonville, battery with no injury

Jedidiah Lee Adams, 29, Charlestown, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, neglect of dependent, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish

Julia Mae Spencer, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Austin Wayne Edward Porter, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, theft

Randy Gordon Daniel, 60, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator knowing of suspension, driving while intoxicated, refusal

James Wayne Davis, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property, possession or use or Legend Drug or Precursor

James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Jason Edward Herthel, 36, Georgetown, warrant (felony), criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Thomas Adam Walker, 30, New Albany, court order return

Bailey Michelle Rutkowski, 31, Charlestown, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, neglect of dependent, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish to a minor

Timmy Ray Baize Jr., 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Collies Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Cameron Chase Finch, 19, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joseph D. Harris, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, knowing or intentional possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance

Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, theft

Randy Gordon Daniel, 60, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator knowing of suspension, driving while intoxicated, refusal

James Wayne Davis, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property, possession or use or Legend Drug or Precursor

Emmanuel Lavon Cox, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carrying handgun without license

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Candace R. McDaniel, no age listed, Jeffersonville, false identity statement

Karen L. Schimshock, 52, Clarksville, warrant, operating a motor vehicle without a license

Nicholas O. Minton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of paraphernalia

Demetrius L. Layfield, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of marijuana

Felonies

David M. Faulkenburg, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Brandon T. Hall, 42, Lanesville, warrant, theft prior

Brain P. Boyd, 32, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, false identity statement

Lance E. Osborne, 50, New Albany, warrant, sexual misconduct with a minor

Dylan T. Everett, 20, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, theft

Ricky D. Bartree, 51, Louisville, warrant, theft

Edna J. Byrd, 50, city at large, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine

Jason G. Craven, 39, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Levi B. Mellen, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Alisha A. Jennings, 40, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury

Susan L. Marshall, 31, New Albany, needs waiver signed

RELEASED

Kimberly R. Taylor, 43, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Juwan M. Hamilton, 27, South Bend, theft, resisting law enforcement, battery, habitual offender

