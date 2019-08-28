CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Juan Manuel Cabera Monreal, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Cynthia Xiomara Gonzalez, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Holly Renee Wilder, 32, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Amy Marie Peebles, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Adam Michael Froman, 26, Lanesville, warrant (felony)
Beth Anne Stumler-Forester, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return
Tamara Arnold, 35, DePauw, warrant (misdemeanor)
Russell Brian Ramsey, 61, Jeffersonville, battery with no injury
Jedidiah Lee Adams, 29, Charlestown, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, neglect of dependent, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish
Julia Mae Spencer, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Austin Wayne Edward Porter, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, theft
Randy Gordon Daniel, 60, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator knowing of suspension, driving while intoxicated, refusal
James Wayne Davis, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property, possession or use or Legend Drug or Precursor
James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Jason Edward Herthel, 36, Georgetown, warrant (felony), criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Thomas Adam Walker, 30, New Albany, court order return
Bailey Michelle Rutkowski, 31, Charlestown, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, neglect of dependent, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish to a minor
Timmy Ray Baize Jr., 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Collies Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Cameron Chase Finch, 19, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joseph D. Harris, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, knowing or intentional possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance
Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, theft
Randy Gordon Daniel, 60, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator knowing of suspension, driving while intoxicated, refusal
James Wayne Davis, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property, possession or use or Legend Drug or Precursor
Emmanuel Lavon Cox, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carrying handgun without license
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Candace R. McDaniel, no age listed, Jeffersonville, false identity statement
Karen L. Schimshock, 52, Clarksville, warrant, operating a motor vehicle without a license
Nicholas O. Minton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of paraphernalia
Demetrius L. Layfield, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of marijuana
Felonies
David M. Faulkenburg, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Brandon T. Hall, 42, Lanesville, warrant, theft prior
Brain P. Boyd, 32, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, false identity statement
Lance E. Osborne, 50, New Albany, warrant, sexual misconduct with a minor
Dylan T. Everett, 20, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, theft
Ricky D. Bartree, 51, Louisville, warrant, theft
Edna J. Byrd, 50, city at large, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine
Jason G. Craven, 39, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Levi B. Mellen, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Alisha A. Jennings, 40, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury
Susan L. Marshall, 31, New Albany, needs waiver signed
RELEASED
Kimberly R. Taylor, 43, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Juwan M. Hamilton, 27, South Bend, theft, resisting law enforcement, battery, habitual offender
