CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Angela M. Tetrick, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jarad Mark Anderson, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe, carrying handgun without license
Jessie Inal Brown, 76, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nathan Daniel Densford, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe
Troy W. Zearing, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Desiree Nicole Gibson, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Erin K. Bryson, 30, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sharon Kay Hailton, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Edward Bobo, 47, New Albany, theft, motor vehicle
De'Angelo Antonio Hampton, 21, Louisville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Kyle Jacob Leverett, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Samuel Phillip Lloyd-Sidle, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Allen Ray Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Neil A. Martin, 55, Hazard, KY, warrant (felony)
Andrew L. Reyes, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Yolanda Della Moss, 48, Louisville, theft unspecified, warrant (felony)
Gary Donald Hill, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jessica Anne Kazlo, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bret Michael Stubblefield, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brandon James Rupe, 32, Jeffersonville warrant (felony)
Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 27, New Albany (warrant)
Raymond Perry McIntosh, 29, Jeffersonville, battery
John Edward Knott, 59, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Joseph Ray Bratcher, 48, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug, obstruction of justice
Terry S. Cox, 43, Clarksville, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
Misdemeanors
Kalab R. Golden, 25, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana
Anthony F. Alford, 29, Memphis, warrant, possession of marijuana
Michael P. Crow, 43, New Albany, warrant, criminal mischief
Felonies
Trina M. McMahan, 35, Crestwood, KY, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Erin K. Bryson, 30, Clarksville, warrant, forgery, theft
Charmaine N. Moore, 39, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Paula M. Denton, 46, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession or use of legend drug, habitual offender, driving while suspended
Erik E. Byers, 36, Georgetown, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Robert E. Parker III, 27, New Albany, warrant, battery
John C. Westenhofer, 46, New Albany, possession of marijuana
