Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Angela M. Tetrick, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jarad Mark Anderson, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe, carrying handgun without license

Jessie Inal Brown, 76, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nathan Daniel Densford, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe

Troy W. Zearing, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Desiree Nicole Gibson, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Erin K. Bryson, 30, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sharon Kay Hailton, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael Edward Bobo, 47, New Albany, theft, motor vehicle

De'Angelo Antonio Hampton, 21, Louisville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Kyle Jacob Leverett, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Samuel Phillip Lloyd-Sidle, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Allen Ray Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Neil A. Martin, 55, Hazard, KY, warrant (felony)

Andrew L. Reyes, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Yolanda Della Moss, 48, Louisville, theft unspecified, warrant (felony)

Gary Donald Hill, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jessica Anne Kazlo, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bret Michael Stubblefield, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brandon James Rupe, 32, Jeffersonville warrant (felony)

Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 27, New Albany (warrant)

Raymond Perry McIntosh, 29, Jeffersonville, battery

John Edward Knott, 59, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Joseph Ray Bratcher, 48, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug, obstruction of justice

Terry S. Cox, 43, Clarksville, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

Misdemeanors

Kalab R. Golden, 25, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana

Anthony F. Alford, 29, Memphis, warrant, possession of marijuana

Michael P. Crow, 43, New Albany, warrant, criminal mischief

Felonies

Trina M. McMahan, 35, Crestwood, KY, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Erin K. Bryson, 30, Clarksville, warrant, forgery, theft

Charmaine N. Moore, 39, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Paula M. Denton, 46, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession or use of legend drug, habitual offender, driving while suspended

Erik E. Byers, 36, Georgetown, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Robert E. Parker III, 27, New Albany, warrant, battery

John C. Westenhofer, 46, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Tags