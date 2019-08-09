Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alan R. Newson, 55, Columbus, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin J. Perry, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Keith Scalf, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Catherine Thorpe McElya, 60, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Rachael C. Whalin, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Thistan Lee Greene, 19, Clarksville, intimidation to police officer

Chase Cravens Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Thomas Seroplan, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Bryan Anthony Barnett, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Lauren E. Burton, 39, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan A. Sternbach, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, warrant (felony)

Brandon Michael Turner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Willow Margarite Breadwell, 18, Jeffersonville, theft

Zachary Trent Allen Fletcher, 24, Clarksville, operator never licensed

John Woofford Moore III, 63, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Nicolas Spenser Nuxoll, 21, Charlestown, child exploitation, child pornography, enhancing circumstances, child exploitation, produces, distributes, presents child porn

Scott Wayne Kluesner, 47, Birdseye, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Shawn Anthony Eichenberger, 23, Louisville, battery, no injury

Kendra Judith Donahue, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Brandi E. Scalf, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Felonies

Eddie C. Walker-bey, 53, St. Louis, warrant

Ethan W. Johnson, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Joseph C. Johnson, 39, Charlottsville, VA, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Randy T. Russell Jr., 33, Louisville, possession of cocaine, carrying handgun without a license

RELEASED

None

