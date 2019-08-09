CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alan R. Newson, 55, Columbus, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin J. Perry, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Keith Scalf, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Catherine Thorpe McElya, 60, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Rachael C. Whalin, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Thistan Lee Greene, 19, Clarksville, intimidation to police officer
Chase Cravens Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Thomas Seroplan, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Bryan Anthony Barnett, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Lauren E. Burton, 39, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jordan A. Sternbach, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, warrant (felony)
Brandon Michael Turner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Willow Margarite Breadwell, 18, Jeffersonville, theft
Zachary Trent Allen Fletcher, 24, Clarksville, operator never licensed
John Woofford Moore III, 63, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Nicolas Spenser Nuxoll, 21, Charlestown, child exploitation, child pornography, enhancing circumstances, child exploitation, produces, distributes, presents child porn
Scott Wayne Kluesner, 47, Birdseye, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Shawn Anthony Eichenberger, 23, Louisville, battery, no injury
Kendra Judith Donahue, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Brandi E. Scalf, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Felonies
Eddie C. Walker-bey, 53, St. Louis, warrant
Ethan W. Johnson, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Joseph C. Johnson, 39, Charlottsville, VA, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Randy T. Russell Jr., 33, Louisville, possession of cocaine, carrying handgun without a license
RELEASED
None
