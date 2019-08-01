CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Aaron Robert Travelstead, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
James Bradley Buckles, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Nicole A. Lacruze, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shannah Leigh Smith, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kayla Janae Dean, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
George Daniel Leach, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darren D. Brewer, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
George Alec Nunley, 51, Jeffersonville, theft
John Franklin Waldrews, 24, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jennifer Nicole Cochran-Emery, 36, Clarksville, theft
David Martin Jedzejewski, 64, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Carl Edward Koenig, 42, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Theresa Reene Pascual, 47, Corydon, theft, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, deadly weapon, cellular device, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Eric Alan Ferguson, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Steven D. Norton, 61, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jessica Rae Carmon, 32, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Cara Paige DeWeese, 22, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Shane Michael Summers, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Stacy Mae Abrams, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ryan Shaun Powers, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Roger D. Hood II, 51, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Charles E. Cotton, 49, New Albany, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Dawn M. Faget, 45, Corydon, warrant, disorderly conduct
Demetrius K. Williams, 22, Corydon, warrant, theft, carrying handgun without a license
Robert W. Bowman, 56, city at large, warrant, battery
Lindsey A. Pouw, 18, city at large, domestic battery
Terry L. Milby, 46, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with refusal
Felonies
Kenneth W. Kern, 41, Clarksville, warrant, burglary
Jessic L. Smith, 40, Roachdale, IN, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance
Stacy L. Wilson, 41, Louisville, theft, false informing
Shontae Bishop, 38, New Albany, domestic battery [presence of a minor], strangulation, public intoxication
Danielle S. Mauk, 35, Louisville, needs waiver signed
RELEASED
Felonies
Victor L. Vaughn, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant, domestic battery with bodily injury, strangulation
Commented
