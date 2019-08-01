Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Aaron Robert Travelstead, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

James Bradley Buckles, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Nicole A. Lacruze, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shannah Leigh Smith, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kayla Janae Dean, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

George Daniel Leach, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darren D. Brewer, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

George Alec Nunley, 51, Jeffersonville, theft

John Franklin Waldrews, 24, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jennifer Nicole Cochran-Emery, 36, Clarksville, theft

David Martin Jedzejewski, 64, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Carl Edward Koenig, 42, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Theresa Reene Pascual, 47, Corydon, theft, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, deadly weapon, cellular device, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Eric Alan Ferguson, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Steven D. Norton, 61, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jessica Rae Carmon, 32, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Cara Paige DeWeese, 22, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Shane Michael Summers, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Stacy Mae Abrams, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Ryan Shaun Powers, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Roger D. Hood II, 51, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Charles E. Cotton, 49, New Albany, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Dawn M. Faget, 45, Corydon, warrant, disorderly conduct

Demetrius K. Williams, 22, Corydon, warrant, theft, carrying handgun without a license

Robert W. Bowman, 56, city at large, warrant, battery

Lindsey A. Pouw, 18, city at large, domestic battery

Terry L. Milby, 46, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with refusal

Felonies

Kenneth W. Kern, 41, Clarksville, warrant, burglary

Jessic L. Smith, 40, Roachdale, IN, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance

Stacy L. Wilson, 41, Louisville, theft, false informing

Shontae Bishop, 38, New Albany, domestic battery [presence of a minor], strangulation, public intoxication

Danielle S. Mauk, 35, Louisville, needs waiver signed

RELEASED

Felonies

Victor L. Vaughn, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant, domestic battery with bodily injury, strangulation

Tags