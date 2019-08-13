Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lisa Marie Cunningham, 43, Charlestown, warrant, false identity statement, intimidation to police officer

John Andrew Rutherford, 47, hold for other agency

Jennifer K. Leasure, 39, Clarksville, warrant

James Shirley Dickerson, 31, Louisville, warrant

Branden Wagner, 38, Clarksville, warrant

Jermaine Lamont Douglas, 39, Lebanon, KY, hold for other agency

Karen B. Cornwell, 54, Orleans, court-ordered return

Ronald L. Brandenburg Sr., 68, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Misty Lois Long, 40, Indianapolis, domestic battery

Austin Cole Grandstaff, 22, Wabash, domestic battery

Latisha Renee Conn, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 21, Jeffersonville, false informing, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 19, Columbus, Ohio, false informing

Angie Michelle Busam, 45, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated prior, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

George Daniel Leach, 35, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Michael F. Hoelbrandt, 33, Henryville, carrying handgun without a license

Russell Scott Shoemaker, 33, Elyria, Ohio, warrant

Felipe J. Ponce, 44, New Albany, warrant

Jakoury Lamichael Baldon, 25, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Desiree Dawn Shannon, 36, New Albany, driving while suspended prior

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Tyler R. Neafus, 30, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated

Kathy M. Neighbours, 44, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Felonies

Debra S. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Charles A. Smith, 40, New Albany, contempt of court

Dale M. Clary, 31, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Tyler K. Terry, 28, Floyds Knobs, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating while suspended prior

RELEASED

Felonies

Maleah K. Roberts, 20, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury on person under 14

