CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lisa Marie Cunningham, 43, Charlestown, warrant, false identity statement, intimidation to police officer
John Andrew Rutherford, 47, hold for other agency
Jennifer K. Leasure, 39, Clarksville, warrant
James Shirley Dickerson, 31, Louisville, warrant
Branden Wagner, 38, Clarksville, warrant
Jermaine Lamont Douglas, 39, Lebanon, KY, hold for other agency
Karen B. Cornwell, 54, Orleans, court-ordered return
Ronald L. Brandenburg Sr., 68, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Misty Lois Long, 40, Indianapolis, domestic battery
Austin Cole Grandstaff, 22, Wabash, domestic battery
Latisha Renee Conn, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 21, Jeffersonville, false informing, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 19, Columbus, Ohio, false informing
Angie Michelle Busam, 45, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated prior, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
George Daniel Leach, 35, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Michael F. Hoelbrandt, 33, Henryville, carrying handgun without a license
Russell Scott Shoemaker, 33, Elyria, Ohio, warrant
Felipe J. Ponce, 44, New Albany, warrant
Jakoury Lamichael Baldon, 25, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Desiree Dawn Shannon, 36, New Albany, driving while suspended prior
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Tyler R. Neafus, 30, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated
Kathy M. Neighbours, 44, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Felonies
Debra S. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Charles A. Smith, 40, New Albany, contempt of court
Dale M. Clary, 31, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Tyler K. Terry, 28, Floyds Knobs, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating while suspended prior
RELEASED
Felonies
Maleah K. Roberts, 20, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury on person under 14
