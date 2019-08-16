CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Chad Robinson, 41, Underwood, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia prior, possession of controlled substance
Kaulin Wade Kern, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency
Jesse Keith Bottoms Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant
Isaiah T. Brown, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carrying handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, hold for other agency
Tiffany Ann Stamper, 32, Clarksville, driving while suspended prior, hold for other agency
David Michael Booher, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant, hold for other agency
Doyle Felton Alexander, 54, Indianapolis, court-order return
Tyler Keith Browning, 28, Louisville, warrant
Cory A. Hart, 46, Louisville, warrant
John Austin Schraft, 28, Depauw, warrant
Michael Anthony Byrd, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency
Austin Wayne Edward Porter, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Avary A. Golden, 37, Louisville, battery, resisting law enforcement, theft prior
Alexander Chad Farah, 33, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
Steven Wayne Duncan Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Dale Hartlerode, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, warrant
Brooke A. Taylor, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Jason Lee Burette, 39, New Albany, warrant
Megan Renee Moore, 27, Floyds Knobs, theft prior, criminal trespass, operator never licensed, altered plate
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
William A. Kilbourne, 18, New Albany, minor consumption
Sheldon T. Hoagland, 27, Lebanon JCT, KY, operating while intoxicated
Tavon A. Parrish, 28, Louisville, disorderly conduct
Felonies
Cory R. Wilbur, 38, Jeffersonville, needs waiver signed
Brooke K. Lindsey, 25, Louisville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, false informing
Emily J. Adams, 28, Charlestown, warrant, fraud
Jason T. Smith, 38, New Albany, warrant, theft
Rickie L. Stovall, 26, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Eric W. Prior, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, leaving scene of accident, theft
Kathy J. Moreillon, 44, Clarksville, warrant, theft prior
Susan C. Weidner, 48, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Christy L. Meade, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jerry W. Bunton, 44, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Nelson R. McMahan, 60, New Albany, possession of marijuana
