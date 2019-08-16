Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael Chad Robinson, 41, Underwood, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia prior, possession of controlled substance

Kaulin Wade Kern, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency

Jesse Keith Bottoms Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant

Isaiah T. Brown, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carrying handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, hold for other agency

Tiffany Ann Stamper, 32, Clarksville, driving while suspended prior, hold for other agency

David Michael Booher, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant, hold for other agency

Doyle Felton Alexander, 54, Indianapolis, court-order return

Tyler Keith Browning, 28, Louisville, warrant

Cory A. Hart, 46, Louisville, warrant

John Austin Schraft, 28, Depauw, warrant

Michael Anthony Byrd, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency

Austin Wayne Edward Porter, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Avary A. Golden, 37, Louisville, battery, resisting law enforcement, theft prior

Alexander Chad Farah, 33, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

Steven Wayne Duncan Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Dale Hartlerode, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, warrant

Brooke A. Taylor, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Jason Lee Burette, 39, New Albany, warrant

Megan Renee Moore, 27, Floyds Knobs, theft prior, criminal trespass, operator never licensed, altered plate

Stephanie Michelle Brown, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

William A. Kilbourne, 18, New Albany, minor consumption

Sheldon T. Hoagland, 27, Lebanon JCT, KY, operating while intoxicated

Tavon A. Parrish, 28, Louisville, disorderly conduct

Felonies

Cory R. Wilbur, 38, Jeffersonville, needs waiver signed

Brooke K. Lindsey, 25, Louisville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, false informing

Emily J. Adams, 28, Charlestown, warrant, fraud

Jason T. Smith, 38, New Albany, warrant, theft

Rickie L. Stovall, 26, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Eric W. Prior, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, leaving scene of accident, theft

Kathy J. Moreillon, 44, Clarksville, warrant, theft prior

Susan C. Weidner, 48, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Christy L. Meade, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jerry W. Bunton, 44, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Nelson R. McMahan, 60, New Albany, possession of marijuana

