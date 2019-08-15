Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Anthony R. Brinley, 41, city at large, invasion of privacy

David R. Ross, 60, city at large, warrant, criminal trespass

Mitchell D. Townsend, 61, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended

Gerald E. MaCrander, 52, Scottsburg, warrant, disorderly conduct

Geron D. Brown, 36, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Jeremy R. Mudd, 28, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Felonies

John W. Smith III, 53, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance

Douglas D. Johnson, 39, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Cole A. Reed, 18, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

RELEASED

Felonies

Brandy M. Wilson, 39, Louisville, warrant, theft

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shannon Wayne Kaiser Jr., 24, New Washington, domestic battery

Jessica N. Freeman, 30, Clarksville, warrant

Aaron George Trammell, 33, Louisville, warrant

Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 30, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, theft, warrant

Daniel Edward Hutti, 59, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Kayla Jean Lynch, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant

Angela Jackson, 44, Memphis, warrant

Taleia Shanae Means, 30, Louisville, warrant

Mark R. Poindexter, 47, Otisco, warrant

Charles E. Vanover, 51, Louisville, warrant

Harvey Anthony Lewis, 36, Charlestown, warrant

Stephon Latrell Boyd, 21, Louisville, warrant

Michael Hardy, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant

Travis Jacob Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return

Ronald Nelson Jr., 38, Salem, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Maggie Marie Meadows, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, theft

Heather Rhiannon Rogers, 29, Depauw, hold for other agency

Stephanie Marie Smith, 37, Henryville, warrant

Steven Wayne Duncan Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Meghan Brianna Schroeder, 29, Sellersburg, warrant

RELEASED

Cameron Bir, 19, Otisco, court-order return

William Neal III, 29, Louisville, warrant

Donald Ray Middleton, 36, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant

Robert J. Holtzman, 26, Prospect, KY, warrant

Johnnie Owens Liddick Jr., 57, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

