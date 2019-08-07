Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dustin August Boeh, 32, Louisville, court order return

Domingo Gaono-Arroyo, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Michael James McDonald, 44, New Albany, invasion or privacy

Alysia L. Malone, 44, Louisville, theft, unspecified

Charles Ray Fulton, 30, New Albany, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, criminal mischief

David Thomas Seropian, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

James E. Fry, 57, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication

Lavon Charles Smith, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

D'Angelo Rashon Billingslea, 30, Louisville, theft

William Eugene Spangler, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jerry Lee Harvey Jr., 40, no address listed, carrying handgun without permit, public intoxication

Christopher Adam Kennedy, 35, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Courtney L. House, 28, New Albany, contempt of court

Alexis R. Morrison, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant, assisting a criminal

Cynthia X. Gonzalez DeLa Vega, 25, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Frank T. Morgan Jr., 59, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Felonies

Santana M. Whitman, 29, New Albany, warrant, failure to return to lawful detention

James C. Proffitt, 52, New Albany, warrant, burglary, theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, fraud, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass

Brandon J. Hillard, 19, city at large, warrant, robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon

Aubreigh D. Cox, 24, Husdon, KY, warrant, forgery

Amber R. Wheeler, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Mary D. Figeroa, 36, New Salisbury, possession of syringe

Steven W. Duncan, 38, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated prior

Amy N. Aiken, 41, possession of syringe

RELEASED

None

