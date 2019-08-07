CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dustin August Boeh, 32, Louisville, court order return
Domingo Gaono-Arroyo, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Michael James McDonald, 44, New Albany, invasion or privacy
Alysia L. Malone, 44, Louisville, theft, unspecified
Charles Ray Fulton, 30, New Albany, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, criminal mischief
David Thomas Seropian, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
James E. Fry, 57, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication
Lavon Charles Smith, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
D'Angelo Rashon Billingslea, 30, Louisville, theft
William Eugene Spangler, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jerry Lee Harvey Jr., 40, no address listed, carrying handgun without permit, public intoxication
Christopher Adam Kennedy, 35, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Courtney L. House, 28, New Albany, contempt of court
Alexis R. Morrison, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant, assisting a criminal
Cynthia X. Gonzalez DeLa Vega, 25, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Frank T. Morgan Jr., 59, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Felonies
Santana M. Whitman, 29, New Albany, warrant, failure to return to lawful detention
James C. Proffitt, 52, New Albany, warrant, burglary, theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, fraud, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass
Brandon J. Hillard, 19, city at large, warrant, robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon
Aubreigh D. Cox, 24, Husdon, KY, warrant, forgery
Amber R. Wheeler, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Mary D. Figeroa, 36, New Salisbury, possession of syringe
Steven W. Duncan, 38, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated prior
Amy N. Aiken, 41, possession of syringe
RELEASED
None
