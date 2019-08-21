Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tommy Lee Estes, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Austin D. Brewer, 38, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Jacob Scott Coons, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charlene West, 62, Pensacola, FL., warrant (misdemeanor)

Jamie Ray Sheckles, 35, Jeffersonville, court order return

John E. Renfrow, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Cody Allen Deaton, 28, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Javontae Antonio Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Troy Ford, 46, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Micah Isaiah Garner, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Kaleb M. Yates, 25, New Albany, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Johnnie D. Ross, 50, New Albany, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Anthony R. Brinley, 41, New Albany, trespassing

Felonies

Ashley A. Simms, 36, Charlestown, unlawful possession of syringe, warrant, possession of legend drug

Ann M. Brown, 41, Louisville, warrant, theft prior

Madison T. Scott, 27, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

James J. Martell, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia

David J. Bielata, 54, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation

RELEASED

Kayla M. Shaffer, 23, New Albany,warrant, neglect of a dependent

Dejuan M. Williams, 30, Louisville, warrant, battery on a person less than 14 years old

