CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tommy Lee Estes, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Austin D. Brewer, 38, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Jacob Scott Coons, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charlene West, 62, Pensacola, FL., warrant (misdemeanor)
Jamie Ray Sheckles, 35, Jeffersonville, court order return
John E. Renfrow, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Cody Allen Deaton, 28, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Javontae Antonio Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Troy Ford, 46, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Micah Isaiah Garner, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Kaleb M. Yates, 25, New Albany, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Johnnie D. Ross, 50, New Albany, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Anthony R. Brinley, 41, New Albany, trespassing
Felonies
Ashley A. Simms, 36, Charlestown, unlawful possession of syringe, warrant, possession of legend drug
Ann M. Brown, 41, Louisville, warrant, theft prior
Madison T. Scott, 27, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
James J. Martell, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia
David J. Bielata, 54, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation
RELEASED
Kayla M. Shaffer, 23, New Albany,warrant, neglect of a dependent
Dejuan M. Williams, 30, Louisville, warrant, battery on a person less than 14 years old
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.