CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nancy Leona Jenkins, 58, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Michael R. Hiser, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kevin Charles McLeod, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kyle Jeffery Koch, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony
Corey Wayne Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy A. Adcock, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jamie Patel, 35, Rivington, KY, fraud
Phillip M. Rommel, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Chase Dewayne Wallace, 29, Louisville, theft, motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Melissa Gail Downs, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), intimidation
David Lee Medows, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Edward Heagan Green, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lashanti Kevon McKinney, 27, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass with prior
Tina Marie Kinworthy, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Jocelyn Olivia Louise Brown, 22, Louisville, domestic battery
Blake Dillon Eldridge, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Gerardo Patinocastro, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery
Michael H. Giltner, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Mark Allen Cochran Jr., 21, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin Todd Shackelford, 37, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Enos C. Hawkins, 29, Shepherdsville, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Chad Duane Mattingly, 37, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Amanda L. Heavrin, 42, New Albany, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Matthew Bradley Atkins, 36, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury
Andres Carrea-Buenrostro, 47, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, refusal, operator never licensed
Lucy Renea Hein, 56, Nabb, warrant (felony)
James J. Powers, 46, Pekin, warrant (felony)
Domingo Gaono-Arroyo, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, dwelling
Lizabeth Lynna Zachary, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Chartone Thompson Jr., 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), operator never licensed
Sarah Nicole Tucker, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Asha Fay Kilgore Bailey, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Steven A. Trusty, 40, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Ronzell Jermaine Douglas, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Placido Sanchez Lancho, 36, Louisville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Brittany Leah Brown, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of syringe
Travis Alexander Oglesby, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Robert Dorsey Stark, 32, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Christopher Matthew Woosley, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
John Milton Wadseworth IV, 35, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), manufacturing paraphernalia, maintaining common nuisance, drugs, possession of chemical reagents or precursors, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, dealing schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance
RELEASED
Renee Akins, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Ronald Elbert Jones, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Sandra Jean Todd, 27, Louisville, theft, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Steve Balangue Munam, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jessica M. Freeman, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robert E. Parker III, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kenneth Eugene Crump, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jesse Keith Bottoms Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Joseph Robert Combs, 24, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
James F. Burdette Jr., 25, city at large, warrant, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief
Henry C. Arwood, 44, Plainfield, Ill., operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers
James S. Hood, 23, city at large, criminal trespass
Rachel L. Thomas, 27, Atlanta, criminal trespass
Nicole A. Schuur-Dreyer, 47, Sellersburg, warrant, battery
Sequowia A. Hammill, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of marijuana
Brooke N. Lucan, 23, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Eugenio Neri-Merced, 34, New Albany, public intoxication
Thomas Sanchez-Morales, 36, New Albany, public intoxication
Darin J. Quintero, 53, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Melissa L. Christiansen, 37, New Albany, domestic battery
Tamara D. Arnold, 35, city at large,warrant, theft
Brandy Y. Smithers, 41, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Erik S. Johnson, 29, Simpsonville, KY, operating while intoxicated
Felonies
Leslee R. Banks, 22, Louisville, warrant, auto theft
Mary A. Wilson, 49, Louisville, warrant, theft
Robert W. Bowman, 56, city at large, theft prior, trespassing
Christopher A. Baxter, 62, Wabash Valley Correctional, court-ordered transport
Devon J. Powell, 30, New Albany, possession of cocaine, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Cory R. Wilbur, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Edward L. Mattingly, 56, Danville, KY, needs waiver signed
Santana M. Whitman, 29, New Albany, warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug
Edward R. Froman III, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Troy E. Cox, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Dmitri A. Jablonski, 36, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior
Terran E. Payne, 42, New Albany, theft prior, leaving scene of an accident
Shaw A. Reed, 36, city at large, operating while intoxicated refusal, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug
Bart E. Dilling, 49, Floyds Knobs, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan M.G. Wolfe, 41, Louisville, operating motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, carrying handgun without a license
Demetrius K. Williams, 22, Corydon, needs waiver signed
Brittany M. Pound, 25, Louisville, false informing, obstruction of justice, identity deception
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Jodi L. Campos, 30, New Albany, driving while suspended prior
Emily E. Yates, 29, New Albany, driving while suspended prior
Shawn A. Peake, 42, Henryville, operating while intoxicated
Eric D. McGary, 21, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Mark C. Stevens, 22, Palmyra, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.