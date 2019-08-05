Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nancy Leona Jenkins, 58, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Michael R. Hiser, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kevin Charles McLeod, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kyle Jeffery Koch, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony

Corey Wayne Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy A. Adcock, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jamie Patel, 35, Rivington, KY, fraud

Phillip M. Rommel, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Chase Dewayne Wallace, 29, Louisville, theft, motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Melissa Gail Downs, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), intimidation

David Lee Medows, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Edward Heagan Green, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lashanti Kevon McKinney, 27, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass with prior

Tina Marie Kinworthy, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Jocelyn Olivia Louise Brown, 22, Louisville, domestic battery

Blake Dillon Eldridge, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Gerardo Patinocastro, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery

Michael H. Giltner, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Mark Allen Cochran Jr., 21, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin Todd Shackelford, 37, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Enos C. Hawkins, 29, Shepherdsville, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Chad Duane Mattingly, 37, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Amanda L. Heavrin, 42, New Albany, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Matthew Bradley Atkins, 36, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury

Andres Carrea-Buenrostro, 47, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, refusal, operator never licensed

Lucy Renea Hein, 56, Nabb, warrant (felony)

James J. Powers, 46, Pekin, warrant (felony)

Domingo Gaono-Arroyo, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, dwelling

Lizabeth Lynna Zachary, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Chartone Thompson Jr., 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), operator never licensed

Sarah Nicole Tucker, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Asha Fay Kilgore Bailey, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Steven A. Trusty, 40, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Ronzell Jermaine Douglas, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Placido Sanchez Lancho, 36, Louisville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Brittany Leah Brown, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of syringe

Travis Alexander Oglesby, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Robert Dorsey Stark, 32, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Christopher Matthew Woosley, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

John Milton Wadseworth IV, 35, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), manufacturing paraphernalia, maintaining common nuisance, drugs, possession of chemical reagents or precursors, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, dealing schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance

RELEASED

Renee Akins, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Ronald Elbert Jones, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Sandra Jean Todd, 27, Louisville, theft, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Steve Balangue Munam, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jessica M. Freeman, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Robert E. Parker III, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kenneth Eugene Crump, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jesse Keith Bottoms Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Joseph Robert Combs, 24, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

James F. Burdette Jr., 25, city at large, warrant, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief

Henry C. Arwood, 44, Plainfield, Ill., operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers

James S. Hood, 23, city at large, criminal trespass

Rachel L. Thomas, 27, Atlanta, criminal trespass

Nicole A. Schuur-Dreyer, 47, Sellersburg, warrant, battery

Sequowia A. Hammill, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of marijuana

Brooke N. Lucan, 23, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Eugenio Neri-Merced, 34, New Albany, public intoxication

Thomas Sanchez-Morales, 36, New Albany, public intoxication

Darin J. Quintero, 53, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Melissa L. Christiansen, 37, New Albany, domestic battery

Tamara D. Arnold, 35, city at large,warrant, theft

Brandy Y. Smithers, 41, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Erik S. Johnson, 29, Simpsonville, KY, operating while intoxicated

Felonies

Leslee R. Banks, 22, Louisville, warrant, auto theft

Mary A. Wilson, 49, Louisville, warrant, theft

Robert W. Bowman, 56, city at large, theft prior, trespassing

Christopher A. Baxter, 62, Wabash Valley Correctional, court-ordered transport

Devon J. Powell, 30, New Albany, possession of cocaine, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Cory R. Wilbur, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Edward L. Mattingly, 56, Danville, KY, needs waiver signed

Santana M. Whitman, 29, New Albany, warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug

Edward R. Froman III, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Troy E. Cox, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Dmitri A. Jablonski, 36, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior

Terran E. Payne, 42, New Albany, theft prior, leaving scene of an accident

Shaw A. Reed, 36, city at large, operating while intoxicated refusal, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug

Bart E. Dilling, 49, Floyds Knobs, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan M.G. Wolfe, 41, Louisville, operating motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, carrying handgun without a license

Demetrius K. Williams, 22, Corydon, needs waiver signed

Brittany M. Pound, 25, Louisville, false informing, obstruction of justice, identity deception

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Jodi L. Campos, 30, New Albany, driving while suspended prior

Emily E. Yates, 29, New Albany, driving while suspended prior

Shawn A. Peake, 42, Henryville, operating while intoxicated

Eric D. McGary, 21, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Mark C. Stevens, 22, Palmyra, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Tags