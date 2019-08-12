CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Scott Wayne Kluesner, 47, Birdseye, theft
Michelle Leigh Duncan, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant
James Russell Jordan, 31, New Albany, warrant
Aaron M. Overton, 27, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, draws/uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, carrying handgun without a license
Austin Bryant Rowan, 25, Louisville, warrant
Brittany D. Spear, 39, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, warrant
Adam Wayne Sears, 31, Borden, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
James Greely Parks Jr., 48, Austin, warrant
Allen E. Zetko, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant
Brenda May Sheppard, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant
Karen Renee Castaneda, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant
Zachary Tyler Griffs, 25, Louisville, warrant
Mark A. Anson, 55, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Rachale Stevens, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of a dependent
Hasan Muhammad, 43, Pendleton, possession of methamphetamine
Katie Anne Sizemore, 27, Corydon, warrant
Richard Allen Vierling Jr., 39, Corydon, warrant
Victor L. Vaughn Jr., 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Nicholas Scott Sparrow, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, residential entry
Victoria Marie Isabel Gomez, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant
Dustin Corbett, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant
Leste D. Ellis, 35, Clarksville, theft, warrant
David P. Deaver, 31, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Cory Wayne Hoffmeister, 27, Borden, warrant
Jason Allen Dean, 46, Charlestown, warrant
Emmanuel Mutambayl Kalonjl, 34, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated prior, driving while suspended prior
Kevin Scott McCutcheon, 30, Sellersburg, warrant
Rosa M. Ortuno, 26, Clarksville, domestic battery
Shawn Edward Schüler, 38, Louisville, warrant
Kirk Perry, 29, Louisville, warrant
Sarah Durr, 27, Louisville, warrant
Carlos N. Key, 33, Louisville, warrant
Michael Darwin Redfern, 35, Louisville, warrant
George Daniel Leach, 35, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Michael F. Hoelbrandt, 33, Henryville, carrying handgun without a license
Lisa Marie Murphy, 43, Charlestown, warrant, false identity statement, intimidation to police officer
Joshua Scott Cato, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
John Andrew Rutherford, 47, hold for other agency
Russell Scott Shoemaker, 33, Elyria, Ohio, warrant
RELEASED
Zachary Trent Allan Fletcher, 24, Clarksville, operator never licensed
John Woofford Moore III, 63, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Nicolas Spenser Nuxoll, 21, Charlestown, child exploitation, child pornography
Yoke Monsanto Pickering, 40, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
George Troy Zearing, 52, New Albany, warrant
Tommy Eugene Spencer, 59, Marysville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement
Tiffany Marie Heintz, 39, New Albany, warrant
Brittany Michelle Benson, 33, New Albany, warrant
Nicholas A. Dysart, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Rudy Gonzales, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior, using altered license/permit
Steven Ray Ballard, 39, Scottsburg, operating while intoxicated
Doyle Felton Alexander, 54, Indianapolis, operating while intoxicated, OWI refusal
Kimberly Brock, 29, Williamsburg, IN, possession of paraphernalia - prior conviction
James Fry, 57, Louisville, criminal trespass - prior conviction
Amber Hale, 28, New Albany, theft
Lisa Sue Hardin, 33, New Albany, theft prior
Brejon L. Ford, 24, Louisville, warrant
Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Michelle Grace Williams, 29, New Albany, warrant
Kayla Kia Mack, 27, Charlestown, operator never licensed
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Amanda A. Bradshaw, 36, city at large, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury
Shenae L. Terry, 38, city at large, obstructing traffic
Rachel L. Thomas, 27, city at large, criminal trespass
Savannah E. Stephens, 29, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, repeat insurance violator
Jimmie S. Pate, 22, Laconia, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers
Felonies
Kyle J. Leverett, 37, Charlestown, warrant, dealing in methamphetamine
Bart Dilling, 49, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug
Lonisha J. Johnson, 25, New Albany, warrant, burglary, theft
Kathy J. Davis, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Tasha L. Swartz, 47, New Albany, warrant, theft
Sean D. Allen, 33, Elizabeth, warrant, dealing methamphetamine
Terry L. Durham, 34, Lafollette, TN, warrant, possession of syringe
Alvin T. Johnson, 43, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior
Angela M. McClure, 41, city at large, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Tamara D. Ball, 56, Harrodsburg, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of paraphernalia
L'Darius E. Price, 19, city at large, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, identity deception
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Michael R. Hiser, 42, New Albany, warrant, operating a vehicle with altered interim license plate
Cheyton A. Grangier, 18, Borden, operating while intoxicated with refusal
Gerald N. Wagner, 35, Lexington, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers
Edward A. Schuley, 31, New Albany, driving while suspended prior
Felonies
William J. Walker, 51, Simpsonville, KY, warrant, sexual misconduct with a minor, but committed by a person at least 21 years old
Morgan L. Rookstool, 26, Greenville, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers, OWI prior
Stacy M. Bennett, 41, New Albany, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers, OWI prior
