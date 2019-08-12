Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Scott Wayne Kluesner, 47, Birdseye, theft

Michelle Leigh Duncan, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant

James Russell Jordan, 31, New Albany, warrant

Aaron M. Overton, 27, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, draws/uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, carrying handgun without a license

Austin Bryant Rowan, 25, Louisville, warrant

Brittany D. Spear, 39, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, warrant

Adam Wayne Sears, 31, Borden, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

James Greely Parks Jr., 48, Austin, warrant

Allen E. Zetko, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant

Brenda May Sheppard, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant

Karen Renee Castaneda, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant

Zachary Tyler Griffs, 25, Louisville, warrant

Mark A. Anson, 55, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Rachale Stevens, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of a dependent

Hasan Muhammad, 43, Pendleton, possession of methamphetamine

Katie Anne Sizemore, 27, Corydon, warrant

Richard Allen Vierling Jr., 39, Corydon, warrant

Victor L. Vaughn Jr., 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Nicholas Scott Sparrow, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, residential entry

Victoria Marie Isabel Gomez, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant

Dustin Corbett, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant

Leste D. Ellis, 35, Clarksville, theft, warrant

David P. Deaver, 31, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Cory Wayne Hoffmeister, 27, Borden, warrant

Jason Allen Dean, 46, Charlestown, warrant

Emmanuel Mutambayl Kalonjl, 34, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated prior, driving while suspended prior

Kevin Scott McCutcheon, 30, Sellersburg, warrant

Rosa M. Ortuno, 26, Clarksville, domestic battery

Shawn Edward Schüler, 38, Louisville, warrant

Kirk Perry, 29, Louisville, warrant

Sarah Durr, 27, Louisville, warrant

Carlos N. Key, 33, Louisville, warrant

Michael Darwin Redfern, 35, Louisville, warrant

George Daniel Leach, 35, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Michael F. Hoelbrandt, 33, Henryville, carrying handgun without a license

Lisa Marie Murphy, 43, Charlestown, warrant, false identity statement, intimidation to police officer

Joshua Scott Cato, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

John Andrew Rutherford, 47, hold for other agency

Russell Scott Shoemaker, 33, Elyria, Ohio, warrant

RELEASED

Zachary Trent Allan Fletcher, 24, Clarksville, operator never licensed

John Woofford Moore III, 63, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Nicolas Spenser Nuxoll, 21, Charlestown, child exploitation, child pornography

Yoke Monsanto Pickering, 40, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

George Troy Zearing, 52, New Albany, warrant

Tommy Eugene Spencer, 59, Marysville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement

Tiffany Marie Heintz, 39, New Albany, warrant

Brittany Michelle Benson, 33, New Albany, warrant

Nicholas A. Dysart, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Rudy Gonzales, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior, using altered license/permit

Steven Ray Ballard, 39, Scottsburg, operating while intoxicated

Doyle Felton Alexander, 54, Indianapolis, operating while intoxicated, OWI refusal

Kimberly Brock, 29, Williamsburg, IN, possession of paraphernalia - prior conviction

James Fry, 57, Louisville, criminal trespass - prior conviction

Amber Hale, 28, New Albany, theft

Lisa Sue Hardin, 33, New Albany, theft prior

Brejon L. Ford, 24, Louisville, warrant

Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Michelle Grace Williams, 29, New Albany, warrant

Kayla Kia Mack, 27, Charlestown, operator never licensed

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Amanda A. Bradshaw, 36, city at large, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury

Shenae L. Terry, 38, city at large, obstructing traffic

Rachel L. Thomas, 27, city at large, criminal trespass

Savannah E. Stephens, 29, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, repeat insurance violator

Jimmie S. Pate, 22, Laconia, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers

Felonies

Kyle J. Leverett, 37, Charlestown, warrant, dealing in methamphetamine

Bart Dilling, 49, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug

Lonisha J. Johnson, 25, New Albany, warrant, burglary, theft

Kathy J. Davis, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Tasha L. Swartz, 47, New Albany, warrant, theft

Sean D. Allen, 33, Elizabeth, warrant, dealing methamphetamine

Terry L. Durham, 34, Lafollette, TN, warrant, possession of syringe

Alvin T. Johnson, 43, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior

Angela M. McClure, 41, city at large, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Tamara D. Ball, 56, Harrodsburg, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of paraphernalia

L'Darius E. Price, 19, city at large, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, identity deception

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Michael R. Hiser, 42, New Albany, warrant, operating a vehicle with altered interim license plate

Cheyton A. Grangier, 18, Borden, operating while intoxicated with refusal

Gerald N. Wagner, 35, Lexington, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers

Edward A. Schuley, 31, New Albany, driving while suspended prior

Felonies

William J. Walker, 51, Simpsonville, KY, warrant, sexual misconduct with a minor, but committed by a person at least 21 years old

Morgan L. Rookstool, 26, Greenville, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers, OWI prior

Stacy M. Bennett, 41, New Albany, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers, OWI prior

