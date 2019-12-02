CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stephanie Nicole Sharp, 38, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, theft with prior conviction, warrant (felony)
Honey Mahogani Helene Hamilton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lenora M. Durrum, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Micah Amish Adkins, 42, Gatlinburg, TN, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Wayne Ross. 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Carl E. Anderson, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Cameron M. Kinser, 31, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)
Heather Joy Romans, 20, Deputy, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gregory L. Herbig, 51, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mark John Rowlett, 57 Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Ericka Jeanne Fouch, 31, Henryville, court order return
Scott Matthew Powers, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Deric Nathan Brandenburg, 30, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephen Levi Childs, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jerry Franklin Hutchison, 40, Martinsville, hold for other agency (felony)
David E. Willis Jr., 54, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Tyra Storm McQuirt, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dylan Christopher Frost, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated, refusal
Amy Nicole Payne, 39, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)
Jesse L. Schaefer, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, intimidation with a weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, pointing a loaded firearm, theft, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon
Jason S. Vaught, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Laken Brooke Burres, 22, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Felipe J. Ponce, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Aaron Matthew Springer, 45, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe
Sylvester Earl Bush, 58, New Albany, domestic battery
Alexandria Jo Scribner-Hunt, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Albert James Ullrich, 45, Jeffersonville, theft, motor vehicle
Michael Conrad Reid, 34, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Dale Maurice James Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adam Jerryl Burchan, 37, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela Geene Whallen, 18, Greenville, theft
Larney William IV, 42, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Audrey Lee Jewell, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (criminal suspension)
Tiffany Marie Heintz, 39, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Joseph Charles Rucker, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Charie Nicole Herron, 31, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, warrant (felony)
Brian Keith Taylor, 31, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Zahn Ray Rodriguez, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, domestic battery, intimidation
Tamara M. Sutter, 54, Clarksville, domestic battery
Kyle Edward Fleming, 31, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Justin Eugene Crum, 34, Louisville, theft, possession of syringe
Sally C. Stepp, 46, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Donald Frederick Dean, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Jenifer Anna Kramer, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of syringe
Christopher Neil Overfield Jr., 35, Charlestown, battery, domestic battery
Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle used in a crime, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Jeffrey Bryan Johnstone, 54, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Tamara Lee Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)
Garel Blanchard, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Wayne Stone, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug, possession of syringe
Christopher S. Neely, 35, Sellersburg, synthetic ID deception, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel A. Riley, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, battery
Joshua D. Burke, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Conley, 36, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, operator never licensed, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of methamphetamine
Myron Vance Conley, 50, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine, false informing, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ronald Leonard Pumphrey III, 25, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal mischief, battery
Walter Gerald Pritchard, 46, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Earl Hardimon Jr., 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement, theft with prior conviction
Robert A. Griffin, 48, Shepherdsville, KY, criminal mischief, battery with bodily injury
Michael Kent Farler, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bradley Eugene Czachor, 54, Henryville, domestic battery, intimidation
Randy Prewitt, 46, Clarksville, criminal trespass with prior conviction
Jeffrey S. Davenport, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Juan Bernal, 42, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nina N. Case Schindler, 38, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Christian W. Brightman, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance
Storm A. Brightman, 24, Louisville, possession of handgun without a permit, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance
Juanita E. Robinson, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
John M. Wood, 56, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Bradley T. Sage Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated
Stephanie A. Petroski-Reid 25, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY
Joshua Colby, 40, no address listed, public intoxication
Jose A. Colo, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
Tamara L. Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
James B. Cook, 48, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Jacob L. Carrier, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bobby F. Clegg, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Vernon L. Casey, 44, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Briana N. Sadler, 20, no address listed, auto theft, possession of heroin
Joshua A. Martin, 34, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Jerry D. Decker, 40, Versailles, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Gilbert R. Mills, 28, no address listed, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County
Michael C. Reid, 34, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Ashyra S. Williams, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), domestic battery, criminal mischief
Kyle N. Baldwin Langrehr, 25, Lafayette, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Michael J. Driver, 39, New Albany, warrant
Larry M. Agan, 61, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Ronald L. Tolbert II, 32, New Albany, criminal mischief, trespass
Shane L. Elder, 22, New Albany, warrant
Mary H. Grant, 28, Lexington, KY., driving while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.