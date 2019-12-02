Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stephanie Nicole Sharp, 38, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, theft with prior conviction, warrant (felony)

Honey Mahogani Helene Hamilton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lenora M. Durrum, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Micah Amish Adkins, 42, Gatlinburg, TN, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Wayne Ross. 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Carl E. Anderson, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Cameron M. Kinser, 31, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)

Heather Joy Romans, 20, Deputy, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gregory L. Herbig, 51, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mark John Rowlett, 57 Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Ericka Jeanne Fouch, 31, Henryville, court order return

Scott Matthew Powers, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Deric Nathan Brandenburg, 30, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephen Levi Childs, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jerry Franklin Hutchison, 40, Martinsville, hold for other agency (felony)

David E. Willis Jr., 54, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Tyra Storm McQuirt, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dylan Christopher Frost, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated, refusal

Amy Nicole Payne, 39, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)

Jesse L. Schaefer, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, intimidation with a weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, pointing a loaded firearm, theft, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon

Jason S. Vaught, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Laken Brooke Burres, 22, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Felipe J. Ponce, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Aaron Matthew Springer, 45, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe

Sylvester Earl Bush, 58, New Albany, domestic battery

Alexandria Jo Scribner-Hunt, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Albert James Ullrich, 45, Jeffersonville, theft, motor vehicle

Michael Conrad Reid, 34, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Dale Maurice James Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adam Jerryl Burchan, 37, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angela Geene Whallen, 18, Greenville, theft

Larney William IV, 42, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Audrey Lee Jewell, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (criminal suspension)

Tiffany Marie Heintz, 39, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Charles Rucker, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Charie Nicole Herron, 31, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, warrant (felony)

Brian Keith Taylor, 31, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Zahn Ray Rodriguez, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, domestic battery, intimidation

Tamara M. Sutter, 54, Clarksville, domestic battery

Kyle Edward Fleming, 31, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Justin Eugene Crum, 34, Louisville, theft, possession of syringe

Sally C. Stepp, 46, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Donald Frederick Dean, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Jenifer Anna Kramer, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of syringe

Christopher Neil Overfield Jr., 35, Charlestown, battery, domestic battery

Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle used in a crime, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Jeffrey Bryan Johnstone, 54, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Tamara Lee Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)

Garel Blanchard, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Wayne Stone, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug, possession of syringe

Christopher S. Neely, 35, Sellersburg, synthetic ID deception, warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel A. Riley, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, battery

Joshua D. Burke, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Conley, 36, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, operator never licensed, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of methamphetamine

Myron Vance Conley, 50, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine, false informing, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Ronald Leonard Pumphrey III, 25, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal mischief, battery

Walter Gerald Pritchard, 46, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Earl Hardimon Jr., 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement, theft with prior conviction

Robert A. Griffin, 48, Shepherdsville, KY, criminal mischief, battery with bodily injury

Michael Kent Farler, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bradley Eugene Czachor, 54, Henryville, domestic battery, intimidation

Randy Prewitt, 46, Clarksville, criminal trespass with prior conviction

Jeffrey S. Davenport, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Juan Bernal, 42, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nina N. Case Schindler, 38, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Christian W. Brightman, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance

Storm A. Brightman, 24, Louisville, possession of handgun without a permit, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance

Juanita E. Robinson, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

John M. Wood, 56, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Bradley T. Sage Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated

Stephanie A. Petroski-Reid 25, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY

Joshua Colby, 40, no address listed, public intoxication

Jose A. Colo, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

Tamara L. Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

James B. Cook, 48, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Jacob L. Carrier, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bobby F. Clegg, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Vernon L. Casey, 44, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Briana N. Sadler, 20, no address listed, auto theft, possession of heroin

Joshua A. Martin, 34, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Jerry D. Decker, 40, Versailles, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Gilbert R. Mills, 28, no address listed, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County

Michael C. Reid, 34, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Ashyra S. Williams, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), domestic battery, criminal mischief

Kyle N. Baldwin Langrehr, 25, Lafayette, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Michael J. Driver, 39, New Albany, warrant

Larry M. Agan, 61, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Ronald L. Tolbert II, 32, New Albany, criminal mischief, trespass

Shane L. Elder, 22, New Albany, warrant

Mary H. Grant, 28, Lexington, KY., driving while intoxicated

