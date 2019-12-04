CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher Wayne Sullivan, 32, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)
Samuel Wayne Reece, 21, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)
Damian Michael Wright, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Rosa Esther Marie Cintron, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amy Beth Hogan, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brooke Noel Aldaffer, 31, Clarksville, theft
Charlotte Jean Thompson, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Latimer Crone, 23, Jeffersonville, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Stacy A. Dodson, 34, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Brandy Dee Payton, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Mark D. Scott, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Mayfield, 59, New Albany, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sara L. Allen, 32, Mauckport, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeremy I. Russell, 20, Irvington, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany R. Gore, 31, New Albany, hold for Lafayette County, needs to sign waiver for extradition to Carol County, KY
Daniel D. Niehaus, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Damian J. Curtsinger, 54, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kristina R. Wallace, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael P Crow, 43, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Carl W. Allen, 48, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Clark County
Alan L. Dodson, 60, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Darlene Blair, 63, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nicholas A. Carroll, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Sara A. Johnson, 36, New Albany, theft
Amanda L. Allen, 40, Louisville, warrant
