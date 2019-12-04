Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher Wayne Sullivan, 32, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)

Samuel Wayne Reece, 21, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)

Damian Michael Wright, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Rosa Esther Marie Cintron, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amy Beth Hogan, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brooke Noel Aldaffer, 31, Clarksville, theft

Charlotte Jean Thompson, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Latimer Crone, 23, Jeffersonville, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Stacy A. Dodson, 34, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Brandy Dee Payton, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Mark D. Scott, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles Mayfield, 59, New Albany, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sara L. Allen, 32, Mauckport, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeremy I. Russell, 20, Irvington, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany R. Gore, 31, New Albany, hold for Lafayette County, needs to sign waiver for extradition to Carol County, KY

Daniel D. Niehaus, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Damian J. Curtsinger, 54, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kristina R. Wallace, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael P Crow, 43, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Carl W. Allen, 48, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Clark County

Alan L. Dodson, 60, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Darlene Blair, 63, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Nicholas A. Carroll, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Sara A. Johnson, 36, New Albany, theft

Amanda L. Allen, 40, Louisville, warrant

