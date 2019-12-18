CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cupertino Morales Fructuoso, 50, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction, operator never licensed
Russell William Terry, 38, Scottsburg, warrant
Matthew W. Haynes, 26, Austin, warrant
Molly May Cobb, 26, Charlestown, warrant
John Martin Barrientes, 55, Clarksville, warrant
Justin Andrew Byers, 29, Clarksville, warrant
James William Pierce, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant
Amanda L. Barrett, 29, Austin, warrant
James Earl Cannon, 42, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Kenyon Ricardo Young, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant
Elizabeth Kirsten Rosen, 31, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Bradley Scott Bright, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction, warrant
RELEASED
JesusOrtiz-Ferrera, 21, Nashville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify
John Roger Cardwell, 46, New Albany, theft prior conviction
Buzz Cotey Daniels, 27, Muncie, theft
Joshua Aaron Rijos, 21, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Chase C. Mason, 19, city at large, auto theft
Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant
Sherica N. Stewart, 43, Louisville, warrant
April S. Albertson, 38, Salem, warrant
Brooke N. Alldaffer, 31, Clarksville, theft
Byron J. Caldemeyer, 44, Jasper, warrant
Daniel Bissegger, 34, Palmyra, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers
Ashley N. Reynolds-Crowe, 31, Louisville, warrant
Brandon R. Kahl, 37, New Albany, public intoxication
Dewayne D. Pryor Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant
Austin M. Johnson, 26, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Brandon S. McRae, 25, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
Losean R. Brown, 43, Louisville, warrant
