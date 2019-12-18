Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cupertino Morales Fructuoso, 50, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction, operator never licensed

Russell William Terry, 38, Scottsburg, warrant

Matthew W. Haynes, 26, Austin, warrant

Molly May Cobb, 26, Charlestown, warrant

John Martin Barrientes, 55, Clarksville, warrant

Justin Andrew Byers, 29, Clarksville, warrant

James William Pierce, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant

Amanda L. Barrett, 29, Austin, warrant

James Earl Cannon, 42, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Kenyon Ricardo Young, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant

Elizabeth Kirsten Rosen, 31, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Bradley Scott Bright, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction, warrant

RELEASED

JesusOrtiz-Ferrera, 21, Nashville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify

John Roger Cardwell, 46, New Albany, theft prior conviction

Buzz Cotey Daniels, 27, Muncie, theft

Joshua Aaron Rijos, 21, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Chase C. Mason, 19, city at large, auto theft

Christopher A. Davis, 37, Scottsburg, warrant

Sherica N. Stewart, 43, Louisville, warrant

April S. Albertson, 38, Salem, warrant

Brooke N. Alldaffer, 31, Clarksville, theft

Byron J. Caldemeyer, 44, Jasper, warrant

Daniel Bissegger, 34, Palmyra, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers

Ashley N. Reynolds-Crowe, 31, Louisville, warrant

Brandon R. Kahl, 37, New Albany, public intoxication

Dewayne D. Pryor Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant

Austin M. Johnson, 26, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Brandon S. McRae, 25, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

Losean R. Brown, 43, Louisville, warrant

