CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tammy Lynn Pilkerton, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Samuel Figueroa, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tiffani A. Cox, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mandi Leigh Wyatt, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
George Ireland Lowe, 49, Florence, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)
Aaron James Demers, 35, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Sean Patrick O'Kelley, 52, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Tony LaMar Carpenter, 55, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery with moderate injury (felony)
RELEASED
Craig Shively Jr., 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 27, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Dennis Merritt Jr., 46, Branchville, warrant (court order appearance), hold for Branchville Correctional Facility
Brandon T. Haines, 28, West Liberty, KY, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Eastern, KY Correctional Complex
Mackenzie J. Burgess, 23, Borden, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Kimberly I. Wright, 44, Greenville, driving while suspended with prior
Austin J. Wate, 20, New Albany, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana
Maria E. Lopez, Rodriguez, 26, Charlestown, operating without ever receiving a license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.