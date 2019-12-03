Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tammy Lynn Pilkerton, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Samuel Figueroa, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Tiffani A. Cox, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mandi Leigh Wyatt, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

George Ireland Lowe, 49, Florence, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)

Aaron James Demers, 35, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Sean Patrick O'Kelley, 52, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Tony LaMar Carpenter, 55, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery with moderate injury (felony)

RELEASED

Craig Shively Jr., 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 27, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Dennis Merritt Jr., 46, Branchville, warrant (court order appearance), hold for Branchville Correctional Facility

Brandon T. Haines, 28, West Liberty, KY, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Eastern, KY Correctional Complex

Mackenzie J. Burgess, 23, Borden, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Kimberly I. Wright, 44, Greenville, driving while suspended with prior

Austin J. Wate, 20, New Albany, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana

Maria E. Lopez, Rodriguez, 26, Charlestown, operating without ever receiving a license

