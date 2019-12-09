Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery, warrant (felony), unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon

Timothy Barnes, 53, Maringo, court order return

Logan Brooks Rice, 26, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Amanda Marie Dillow, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Nina Case-Schindler, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Nathaniel Ragin, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Miranda Jean Westra-Scott, 37, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Enrique Manuel Ortiz, 18, no address listed, operator never licensed

Matthew Goodwin, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gary James Watterson, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Siobh Ann Wilkerson, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Michael Heller, 34, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

Michale Poehls, 57, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Darrell Wayne Neal, 54, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Joseph Anthony Stover Jr., 31, New Albany, battery to public safety official, false informing, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, public intoxication, warrant (felony)

Matthew Travis Rogers, 35, Mount Eden, KY, theft

Amy Lynn Burden, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Trenton J. Baucom, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Deana J. Baucom, 44, Jeffersonville, false informing

Ivan Martinez-Moran, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed

James Michale Blackford, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ida May Sizemore, 22, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard L. Dodds, 56, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Courtney Jade Renn, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Zachary Shane Ellis, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

George Joseph Crawford, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tiffany Kay Paiz, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Tammy Lynn Pilkerton, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

George Troy Zearing, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ryan M. Cummings, 34, Greenville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Ray Conrad, 37, Depauw, hold for other agency (felony)

Deon Lamont Bolds, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Chaly Christelle Downs, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jack Deon Fusting, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Johnathon M. Coy, 35, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditchard, 35, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Brian Anthony Keeney, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Anthony Lewis Dowell, 57, Prospect, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyrone A. Williams Jr., 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Adam Tinius, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement

Aubrie Lynette Byron, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC extract

Robert Hunt, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Shala Prim, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Marissa Jupin, 30, Brandenburg, KY, false identity statement, possession of paraphernalia

Belinda A. Dimmitt, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief

Amber N. Grier, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Whittany M. Sanders, 25, New Albany, domestic battery

Ricky A. Hayse, 56, Louisville, criminal trespass

Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, trespass

Angela M. Jackson, 40, no address listed, public nudity

Angela K. Caulk, 48, New Albany, New Albany, warrant

Trenton J. Baucom, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Ryan M. Cummnings, 34, Greenville, operating a vehicle while suspended with prior

Ashley N. Richmer, 20, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Valerie L. Deckard, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation probation)

Ronald W. Wilkerson, 32, New Albany, burglary

Rachel L. Thomas, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Jason A. Proctor, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Kalania K. Skeens, 27, Charlestown, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of cocaine, hold for Clark County

Scott M. Murphy, 57, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator

Cory L. Ray, 23, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated

