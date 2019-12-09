CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery, warrant (felony), unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon
Timothy Barnes, 53, Maringo, court order return
Logan Brooks Rice, 26, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Amanda Marie Dillow, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Nina Case-Schindler, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Nathaniel Ragin, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Miranda Jean Westra-Scott, 37, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Enrique Manuel Ortiz, 18, no address listed, operator never licensed
Matthew Goodwin, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gary James Watterson, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Siobh Ann Wilkerson, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Michael Heller, 34, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
Michale Poehls, 57, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Darrell Wayne Neal, 54, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Joseph Anthony Stover Jr., 31, New Albany, battery to public safety official, false informing, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, public intoxication, warrant (felony)
Matthew Travis Rogers, 35, Mount Eden, KY, theft
Amy Lynn Burden, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Trenton J. Baucom, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Deana J. Baucom, 44, Jeffersonville, false informing
Ivan Martinez-Moran, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed
James Michale Blackford, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ida May Sizemore, 22, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard L. Dodds, 56, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Courtney Jade Renn, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Zachary Shane Ellis, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
George Joseph Crawford, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tiffany Kay Paiz, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Tammy Lynn Pilkerton, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
George Troy Zearing, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ryan M. Cummings, 34, Greenville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Ray Conrad, 37, Depauw, hold for other agency (felony)
Deon Lamont Bolds, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Chaly Christelle Downs, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jack Deon Fusting, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Johnathon M. Coy, 35, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditchard, 35, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Brian Anthony Keeney, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Anthony Lewis Dowell, 57, Prospect, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyrone A. Williams Jr., 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Adam Tinius, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement
Aubrie Lynette Byron, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC extract
Robert Hunt, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Shala Prim, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Marissa Jupin, 30, Brandenburg, KY, false identity statement, possession of paraphernalia
Belinda A. Dimmitt, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief
Amber N. Grier, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Whittany M. Sanders, 25, New Albany, domestic battery
Ricky A. Hayse, 56, Louisville, criminal trespass
Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, trespass
Angela M. Jackson, 40, no address listed, public nudity
Angela K. Caulk, 48, New Albany, New Albany, warrant
Trenton J. Baucom, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Ryan M. Cummnings, 34, Greenville, operating a vehicle while suspended with prior
Ashley N. Richmer, 20, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Valerie L. Deckard, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation probation)
Ronald W. Wilkerson, 32, New Albany, burglary
Rachel L. Thomas, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Jason A. Proctor, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kalania K. Skeens, 27, Charlestown, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of cocaine, hold for Clark County
Scott M. Murphy, 57, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator
Cory L. Ray, 23, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated
