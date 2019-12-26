Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andrew Allen Rutherford, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II

Paul E. Sible, 23, Clarksville, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

Kimberly R. Watson, 31, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia prior conviction, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft

Kenneth Tredonte Wilson, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant

Jamesha T. Thomas, 25, Louisville, warrant

Oksana L. Radcliff, 24, Louisville, warrant

Kyle Ronald Edgell, 32, Clarksville, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, resisting law enforcement

Larajae Conn, 19, Jeffersonville, escape from detention

Michael E. Atkinson, 31, Louisville, criminal trespass

Jon Michael Jewell, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with child present

Keontaye D. Minor, 23, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, hashish or salvia, operator never licensed

Raymond Carr, 30, Jeffersonville, false informing, warrant

Michael Lee Shirley, 38, New Salisbury, warrant

Tiffani Renee Dubose, 28, warrant

Thomas A. Harbeson, 58, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Breanna Marie Berry, 31, Clarksville, warrant

Cody M. Perdue, 23, Louisville, domestic battery - bodily injury to pregnant household member, strangulation

Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Louisville, criminal trespass

Jeremy Earl Anderson, 30, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of syringe

RELEASED

John Fitzgerald Ingram, 55, Jeffersonville, theft

Terry Dominic Montez Smalls, 20, Jeffersonville, battery

Kejean Daniel McWilliams, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant

James G. Kean Jr., 54, Jeffersonville invasion of privacy

Toni Lynn Meade, 46, New Albany, hold for other agency

Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Louisville, criminal trespass

Kortez B. Johnson, 40, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Cornelius Alonzo Giles, 34, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Nathan M. Beaty, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction, violation of specialized driving privileges

Corey W. Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant

Micaiah Lafaye Douglas, 18, New Albany, theft

Kristie Dawn McClung, 49, theft

Kelly L. Mivelaz, 45, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jillian R. Rudd, 29, Sellersburg, theft, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug

Sebastian R. Billman, 26, Greencastle, hold for Putnamville

Angie M. Busam, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine prior, possession of paraphernalia prior, possession of a controlled substance, theft

Robert W. Bowman, 56, city at large, public intoxication

Darren L. Juliss, 62, New Albany, needs waiver signed

Rhonda R. Wells, 52, New Albany, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Lexus H. Garner, 23, Georgetown, warrant

