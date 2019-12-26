CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrew Allen Rutherford, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II
Paul E. Sible, 23, Clarksville, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
Kimberly R. Watson, 31, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia prior conviction, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft
Kenneth Tredonte Wilson, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant
Jamesha T. Thomas, 25, Louisville, warrant
Oksana L. Radcliff, 24, Louisville, warrant
Kyle Ronald Edgell, 32, Clarksville, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, resisting law enforcement
Larajae Conn, 19, Jeffersonville, escape from detention
Michael E. Atkinson, 31, Louisville, criminal trespass
Jon Michael Jewell, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with child present
Keontaye D. Minor, 23, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, hashish or salvia, operator never licensed
Raymond Carr, 30, Jeffersonville, false informing, warrant
Michael Lee Shirley, 38, New Salisbury, warrant
Tiffani Renee Dubose, 28, warrant
Thomas A. Harbeson, 58, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Breanna Marie Berry, 31, Clarksville, warrant
Cody M. Perdue, 23, Louisville, domestic battery - bodily injury to pregnant household member, strangulation
Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Louisville, criminal trespass
Jeremy Earl Anderson, 30, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of syringe
RELEASED
John Fitzgerald Ingram, 55, Jeffersonville, theft
Terry Dominic Montez Smalls, 20, Jeffersonville, battery
Kejean Daniel McWilliams, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant
James G. Kean Jr., 54, Jeffersonville invasion of privacy
Toni Lynn Meade, 46, New Albany, hold for other agency
Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Louisville, criminal trespass
Kortez B. Johnson, 40, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Cornelius Alonzo Giles, 34, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Nathan M. Beaty, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction, violation of specialized driving privileges
Corey W. Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant
Micaiah Lafaye Douglas, 18, New Albany, theft
Kristie Dawn McClung, 49, theft
Kelly L. Mivelaz, 45, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jillian R. Rudd, 29, Sellersburg, theft, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug
Sebastian R. Billman, 26, Greencastle, hold for Putnamville
Angie M. Busam, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine prior, possession of paraphernalia prior, possession of a controlled substance, theft
Robert W. Bowman, 56, city at large, public intoxication
Darren L. Juliss, 62, New Albany, needs waiver signed
Rhonda R. Wells, 52, New Albany, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Lexus H. Garner, 23, Georgetown, warrant
