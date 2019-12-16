Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kandys Lynn Tankersley, 30, New Albany, contempt disturbing court

Devin Christopher Haynes, 25, New Albany, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, false identity statement

Tabitha Cheeser, 35, Salem, warrant (felony)

David Scott Kinley, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Ann Entemen, 39, Clarksville, court order return

Andrew Allen Rutherford, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christopher Robert Harbison, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Walter Taylor, 48, Bedford, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Emily Elizabeth Yates, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, hold for other agency (felony)

Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 40, Clarksville, criminal mischief

Casey June Frances Firkins, 34, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Dominick Noble, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jessica Lynn Herbster, 35, no address listed, intimidation, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct

Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

James M. Thompson, 44, Clarksville, misuse of 911 System

Stephanie Michelle Brown, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shayla Cochran, 18, Jeffersonville, misuse of 911 System

Troy Dale Pope, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Paul Glenn Eurton, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violation

Melissa Craig Jones, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mary Elizabeth Simms, 42, Charlestown, identity deception, false identity statement, warrant (felony)

Coty Nathaniel Stanley, 29, Yorkville, GA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Ryan J. Smith, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Adrien Kathleen Johnson, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brittany Michelle Ritchey, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Matthew Maddox, 30, Louisville, rail to appear for jail booking

Robert L. Jecker, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Phillip D. Tate, 59, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief

William Lee Edelen, 46, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lloyd Mitchell Owens, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Courtney Michelle Rosenberger, 20, Clarksville, theft, false identity statement, warrant (misdemeanor)

Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, false informing

Nicholas D. Eddy, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Jordon Kinder, 26, Clarksville, hold for other agency

RELEASED

Jamar Lovan Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kylie Fraze, 21, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Ashley Nicole Caswell, 35, Louisville, domestic battery, residential entry, criminal mischief

Dustin L. Hanson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Terry A. Askren, 69, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm (loaded), intimidation with a weapon

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David Porter, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Elizabeth A. Erb, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine

Robert L. Rodriguez, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Scott R. Robinson, 45, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Angie E. Ingles, 45, no address listed, false informing, obstruction of justice

John W. Warden, 57, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Jessica A. Wills, 39, New Albany, warrant

Michael L. Lentz, 38, Bloomington, theft, possession of methamphetamine

Jodi A. Reynolds, 38, Bloomington, theft

Charles E. Mayfield, 59, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Gerri D. Blay, 57, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Deangelo S. Hayes, 31, New Albany, needs to sign a waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Paul D. Hunter, 33, no address listed, theft

Melody K. Sullivan, 42, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)

Jeffery K. Colglazier, 59, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher L. Hodges, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Monty L. Stewart, 56, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated with prior

Eric T. Peters, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

Austin D. Drake, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

James D. Smith, 29, DePauw, driving while suspended with prior

Seth A. Burton, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant

Ryan D. O'Malley, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

