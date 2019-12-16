CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kandys Lynn Tankersley, 30, New Albany, contempt disturbing court
Devin Christopher Haynes, 25, New Albany, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, false identity statement
Tabitha Cheeser, 35, Salem, warrant (felony)
David Scott Kinley, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Ann Entemen, 39, Clarksville, court order return
Andrew Allen Rutherford, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christopher Robert Harbison, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Walter Taylor, 48, Bedford, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Emily Elizabeth Yates, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, hold for other agency (felony)
Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 40, Clarksville, criminal mischief
Casey June Frances Firkins, 34, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John Dominick Noble, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jessica Lynn Herbster, 35, no address listed, intimidation, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct
Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
James M. Thompson, 44, Clarksville, misuse of 911 System
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shayla Cochran, 18, Jeffersonville, misuse of 911 System
Troy Dale Pope, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Paul Glenn Eurton, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violation
Melissa Craig Jones, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mary Elizabeth Simms, 42, Charlestown, identity deception, false identity statement, warrant (felony)
Coty Nathaniel Stanley, 29, Yorkville, GA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Ryan J. Smith, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Adrien Kathleen Johnson, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brittany Michelle Ritchey, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Matthew Maddox, 30, Louisville, rail to appear for jail booking
Robert L. Jecker, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Phillip D. Tate, 59, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief
William Lee Edelen, 46, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lloyd Mitchell Owens, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Courtney Michelle Rosenberger, 20, Clarksville, theft, false identity statement, warrant (misdemeanor)
Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, false informing
Nicholas D. Eddy, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Jordon Kinder, 26, Clarksville, hold for other agency
RELEASED
Jamar Lovan Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kylie Fraze, 21, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Ashley Nicole Caswell, 35, Louisville, domestic battery, residential entry, criminal mischief
Dustin L. Hanson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Terry A. Askren, 69, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm (loaded), intimidation with a weapon
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David Porter, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Elizabeth A. Erb, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Robert L. Rodriguez, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Scott R. Robinson, 45, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Angie E. Ingles, 45, no address listed, false informing, obstruction of justice
John W. Warden, 57, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Jessica A. Wills, 39, New Albany, warrant
Michael L. Lentz, 38, Bloomington, theft, possession of methamphetamine
Jodi A. Reynolds, 38, Bloomington, theft
Charles E. Mayfield, 59, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Gerri D. Blay, 57, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Deangelo S. Hayes, 31, New Albany, needs to sign a waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Paul D. Hunter, 33, no address listed, theft
Melody K. Sullivan, 42, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)
Jeffery K. Colglazier, 59, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher L. Hodges, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Monty L. Stewart, 56, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated with prior
Eric T. Peters, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
Austin D. Drake, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
James D. Smith, 29, DePauw, driving while suspended with prior
Seth A. Burton, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant
Ryan D. O'Malley, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
