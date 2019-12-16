Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.