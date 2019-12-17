CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amy Jo Link, 38, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass
Toby Gene Hogan, 41, Scottsburg, resisting law enforcement, draws/uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, battery, refusal to identify, criminal trespass
Christopher Steven Schneck, 45, Salem, warrant, hold for other agency, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine
Mark Allen Cochran Jr., 21, Charlestown, warrant
Justin Anthony Harvey, 28, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass
Michael Deon Shelby, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Arturo Ixtepan Baxin, 34, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Charles Anthony Dozier, 34, Elizabethtown, KY, domestic battery - bodily injury, domestic battery with child greater than 16 present
Terry Lynn Collins, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant
William Ryan Densford, 35, New Albany, warrant
Doe Ash John, 21, Nashville, TN, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify
Anthony Bryant Walls, 28, Maryland Heights, Ohio, domestic battery - moderate bodily injury, strangulation
RELEASED
Nicholas D. Eddy, 48, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Brandon C. Dimmitt, 37, Salem, warrant
Kara Cole, 41, New Albany, warrant
Bruce Lee McGuire, 37, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
Booked-IN
Norrea D. Lavers, 19, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
