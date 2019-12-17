Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amy Jo Link, 38, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass

Toby Gene Hogan, 41, Scottsburg, resisting law enforcement, draws/uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, battery, refusal to identify, criminal trespass

Christopher Steven Schneck, 45, Salem, warrant, hold for other agency, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine

Mark Allen Cochran Jr., 21, Charlestown, warrant

Justin Anthony Harvey, 28, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass

Michael Deon Shelby, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Arturo Ixtepan Baxin, 34, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Charles Anthony Dozier, 34, Elizabethtown, KY, domestic battery - bodily injury, domestic battery with child greater than 16 present

Terry Lynn Collins, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant

William Ryan Densford, 35, New Albany, warrant

Doe Ash John, 21, Nashville, TN, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify

Anthony Bryant Walls, 28, Maryland Heights, Ohio, domestic battery - moderate bodily injury, strangulation

RELEASED

Nicholas D. Eddy, 48, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Brandon C. Dimmitt, 37, Salem, warrant

Kara Cole, 41, New Albany, warrant

Bruce Lee McGuire, 37, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

Booked-IN

Norrea D. Lavers, 19, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Tags

Recommended for you