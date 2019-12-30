Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 21, Charlestown, battery resulting in bodily injury, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, intimidation

Abdulraheem Muhammad, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Dustin James Bricker, 27, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, reckless driving

Antwone Jennings, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Christopher Lloyd Irwin Miller, 21, Clarksville, warrant

Woodrow W. George III, 37, Louisville, warrant

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 43, Clarksville, warrant

Kyeshia Y. James, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency

Jessica S. Smith, Louisville, possession of syringe

Samantha Jane Gill Jackson, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV

Richard Allen Knowland, 48, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, warrant

Byron Dale Baldridge, 30, Clarksville, domestic battery

Christopher James Burch, 28, Clarksville, battery causing serious injury, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Abdifatah Abdi Ali, 21, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia, theft

Ali Daoud, 31, Louisville, theft, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia prior conviction

Cory M. Roby, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, warrant

Autumn Sherae Lewis, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Matthew Keith Burns, 37, New Albany, public intoxication

Jereme Lee Baxter, 34, Louisville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Kelli L. Dials, 41, Inez, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jeffrey Stanley, 41, Inez, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Robert Allen Davis, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Carlos Perez, 31, warrant

Luis Alberto Hermosillo Carranco, 23, Louisville, operator never licensed

Ahmed Mohamed, 31, Louisville, warrant

Brandy Lynn Burton, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant

Lindsey Joy Stroop, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant

William Lawrence O’Neil, 28, New Albany, warrant

Kenneth A. Alley, 30, Louisville, warrant

John Norwood Johnson, 49, Louisville, warrant

Jason A. Thomas, 41, New Albany, warrant

Darren D. Brewer, 60, Louisville, warrant

Jermonte Lee, 21, Louisville, warrant

Shaun Patrick Johnson, 50, Clarksville, warrant

Lester E. Simmons, 38, Louisville, warrant

Kennedy Tayler King, 21, Jeffersonville, theft

Sneider Manuel Santana-De La Cruz, 24, Bronx, NY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, synthetic ID deception

Jason Castillo, 24, Bronx, NY, synthetic ID deception, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, theft

Jayvon Franklin McKinney, 22, Bronx, NY, fraud, theft, identity deception

Nolber Palacios, 21, Bronx, NY, fraud, theft, identity deception

Damin Lamar Smith, 23, Louisville, operating while intoxicated refusal, OWI endangerment

RELEASED

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 38, Sellersburg, criminal trespass

Jennifer R. Schilling, 28, Clarksville, battery

Randall Dwayne Prather, 40, Jeffersonville, public intoxication

Leslie Ellen Anderson, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe

Brian Richard Rivera, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice

Shaun Raythelle Bryant, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction

Thomas Lee Vable, 55, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Michael Lynn Altman, 40, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Kevin T. Frantz, 33, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Ashlyn Layne Adams, 24, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated

Carmen Michelle Hughes, 45, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated

Megan Renate Jewett, 22, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 49, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator

Kody Kristapher Green, 27, Jeffersonville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Treg Sorg, 38, Borden, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Todd S. Palmatier, 37, New Albany, theft

Victor M. Febres, 59, Louisville, needs waiver signed

Nathan O. Hines, 28, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Shaylah A. Neal, 21, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

James R. Hochadel, 50, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation

Chason S. McGuffey, 41, New Albany, domestic battery with child less than 16 years old present, strangulation

Rocky L. King, 37, Louisville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, auto theft

RELEASED

Ciera N. Geltmaker, 27, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Skylar N. Cornell, 19, New Albany, minor consumption

Jesse R. Ortega, 25, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Savannah E. Brewer, 34, New Albany, theft

