CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 21, Charlestown, battery resulting in bodily injury, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, intimidation
Abdulraheem Muhammad, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Dustin James Bricker, 27, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, reckless driving
Antwone Jennings, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Christopher Lloyd Irwin Miller, 21, Clarksville, warrant
Woodrow W. George III, 37, Louisville, warrant
Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 43, Clarksville, warrant
Kyeshia Y. James, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency
Jessica S. Smith, Louisville, possession of syringe
Samantha Jane Gill Jackson, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV
Richard Allen Knowland, 48, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, warrant
Byron Dale Baldridge, 30, Clarksville, domestic battery
Christopher James Burch, 28, Clarksville, battery causing serious injury, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Abdifatah Abdi Ali, 21, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia, theft
Ali Daoud, 31, Louisville, theft, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia prior conviction
Cory M. Roby, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, warrant
Autumn Sherae Lewis, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Matthew Keith Burns, 37, New Albany, public intoxication
Jereme Lee Baxter, 34, Louisville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Kelli L. Dials, 41, Inez, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jeffrey Stanley, 41, Inez, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Robert Allen Davis, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Carlos Perez, 31, warrant
Luis Alberto Hermosillo Carranco, 23, Louisville, operator never licensed
Ahmed Mohamed, 31, Louisville, warrant
Brandy Lynn Burton, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant
Lindsey Joy Stroop, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant
William Lawrence O’Neil, 28, New Albany, warrant
Kenneth A. Alley, 30, Louisville, warrant
John Norwood Johnson, 49, Louisville, warrant
Jason A. Thomas, 41, New Albany, warrant
Darren D. Brewer, 60, Louisville, warrant
Jermonte Lee, 21, Louisville, warrant
Shaun Patrick Johnson, 50, Clarksville, warrant
Lester E. Simmons, 38, Louisville, warrant
Kennedy Tayler King, 21, Jeffersonville, theft
Sneider Manuel Santana-De La Cruz, 24, Bronx, NY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, synthetic ID deception
Jason Castillo, 24, Bronx, NY, synthetic ID deception, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, theft
Jayvon Franklin McKinney, 22, Bronx, NY, fraud, theft, identity deception
Nolber Palacios, 21, Bronx, NY, fraud, theft, identity deception
Damin Lamar Smith, 23, Louisville, operating while intoxicated refusal, OWI endangerment
RELEASED
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 38, Sellersburg, criminal trespass
Jennifer R. Schilling, 28, Clarksville, battery
Randall Dwayne Prather, 40, Jeffersonville, public intoxication
Leslie Ellen Anderson, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe
Brian Richard Rivera, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice
Shaun Raythelle Bryant, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction
Thomas Lee Vable, 55, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Michael Lynn Altman, 40, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Kevin T. Frantz, 33, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Ashlyn Layne Adams, 24, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated
Carmen Michelle Hughes, 45, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated
Megan Renate Jewett, 22, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 49, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator
Kody Kristapher Green, 27, Jeffersonville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Treg Sorg, 38, Borden, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Todd S. Palmatier, 37, New Albany, theft
Victor M. Febres, 59, Louisville, needs waiver signed
Nathan O. Hines, 28, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Shaylah A. Neal, 21, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
James R. Hochadel, 50, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation
Chason S. McGuffey, 41, New Albany, domestic battery with child less than 16 years old present, strangulation
Rocky L. King, 37, Louisville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, auto theft
RELEASED
Ciera N. Geltmaker, 27, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Skylar N. Cornell, 19, New Albany, minor consumption
Jesse R. Ortega, 25, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Savannah E. Brewer, 34, New Albany, theft
