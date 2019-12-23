Jail Activity Stock
BOOKED-IN

Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Shawn D. Rogers, 55, Louisville, warrant

David Karate Lagunes, 34, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant

Joseph D. Whaley, 29, Louisville, warrant

Bryant Christopher Hardin, 21, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearms by serious violent felon

Angela Marie Bowling, 51, Scottsburg, warrant

Ashley Nicole Wilson, 32, Louisville, warrant

Nathanial Haque Khondoker, 19, Memphis, IN, warrant

Christopher Michael Lewis, 49, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant

Stephen Eric Hawkins, 41, Louisville, warrant

Charles Anthony Linton, 39, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance

Demetrius Henderson, 40, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, theft, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency

Gurpreet Singh, 22, Indianapolis, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving

Asisa Monique Crawford, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant

Daryl A. Townsend, 35, Clarksville, warrant

Bradley William Hudson, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant

Joshua Ryan White, 45, New Albany, invasion of privacy, domestic battery

Brinate Michele Gregory, 28, New Albany, warrant

Tyree Michael Harley, 38, Louisville, warrant

Edward Ray Patterson, 36, Louisville, warrant

Cameron Scott Paul, 20, Louisville, warrant

Nathan Lynn Yahraus, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant

Susana Olivo Ortiz, 36, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Joe Eddie Wilson, 59, Louisville, warrant

Benjamin White, 36, warrant

Juan Jose Carachure, 22, New Albany, warrant

Shawna Marie Walker, 27, New Albany, warrant

Courtney E. Harkins, 31, Palmyra, warrant

Michael James McDonald, 44, Clarksville, warrant

Nathaniel Ragin, 63, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Logan James Thompson, 20, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, violation of specialized driving privileges, illegal possession of alcohol

RELEASED

Drew Wesley Smith, 62, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated

Steven Lynn Wetters, 56, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Gregory Wayne Lee, 27, New Albany, warrant

Jason A. Morrow, 41, theft, resisting law enforcement

Troy Edward Eugene Colvin, 47, Sellersburg, driving while suspended prior conviction

Kristopher Donavan Harrod, 21, Charlestown, warrant

Julian Jouet Ryan-Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Kerrington Cazzie Barron, 33, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, OWI refusal

Anna Katherine Striegel, 20, Georgetown, domestic battery with child present

Jordan Scott Patterson, 23, Charlestown, domestic battery with child present

Dustin C. Williams, 41, Borden, operating while intoxicated

Zachary William Cooper, 24, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Geraldin Consuelo Marquez, 31, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated

Andrew David Winters, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, resisting law enforcement

Jared Devine, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery - child present, interference with reporting a crime

Jason A. Proctor, 34, New Albany, hold for other agency

Patrick Latrey McNear, 20, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Jeffrey Adam Nagelmaker, 26, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency, driving while suspended prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Donald Wayne Pruitt Jr., 30, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Haley N. Robertson, 24, Memphis, operating while intoxicated

Deon Dewayne Holt, 24, Louisville, operator never licensed, leaving scene of accident

Pyaat D. Ferguson, 43, Clarksville, criminal trespass

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Keaunte C. Brown-Patterson, 22, New Albany, warrant

Jessica L. Maddox, 32, Louisville, warrant

Victor M. Deleon Jr., 20, Hodgenville, KY, warrant

Amy N. Alken, 41, Frankfort, KY, warrant

Melissa M. Lames, 33, New Albany, auto theft, possession of syringe

Corey A. Clifford, 24, New Albany, warrant

Frank W. Mann, 34, Cape Coral, FL, warrant

Teresa M. Gonzales, 36, New Albany, warrant

Michael S. Haas, 36, Elizabeth, warrant

James E. Shupp, 46, New Albany, warrant

Leroy G. Frank, 43, Upton, KY, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Nicolas R. Traughber, 40, New Albany, warrant

Jordan N. Hodges, 26, Clarksville, public intoxication, criminal mischief

Clifford S. Johnson, 64, Corydon, invasion of privacy

William D. Lewis, 40, New Albany, invasion of privacy, warrant

Rachel R. Jennings, 39, Louisville, warrant

Julian J. Ryan-Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant

Patrick L. McNear, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant

Jeffrey A. Nagelmaker, 26, Clarksville, warrant

Jason A. Proctor, 34, city at large, warrant

Quentin L. Jones, 37, Union, OH, robbery

Stephen C. Kellams, 39, New Albany, needs waiver signed

RELEASED

Nekedria L. Pryor, 40, Louisville, warrant

Anna M. Gonzalez, 33, Greenville, operating while intoxicated

Christopher P. Cottingham, 34, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated

