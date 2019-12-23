BOOKED-IN
Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Shawn D. Rogers, 55, Louisville, warrant
David Karate Lagunes, 34, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant
Joseph D. Whaley, 29, Louisville, warrant
Bryant Christopher Hardin, 21, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearms by serious violent felon
Angela Marie Bowling, 51, Scottsburg, warrant
Ashley Nicole Wilson, 32, Louisville, warrant
Nathanial Haque Khondoker, 19, Memphis, IN, warrant
Christopher Michael Lewis, 49, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant
Stephen Eric Hawkins, 41, Louisville, warrant
Charles Anthony Linton, 39, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance
Demetrius Henderson, 40, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, theft, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency
Gurpreet Singh, 22, Indianapolis, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving
Asisa Monique Crawford, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant
Daryl A. Townsend, 35, Clarksville, warrant
Bradley William Hudson, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant
Joshua Ryan White, 45, New Albany, invasion of privacy, domestic battery
Brinate Michele Gregory, 28, New Albany, warrant
Tyree Michael Harley, 38, Louisville, warrant
Edward Ray Patterson, 36, Louisville, warrant
Cameron Scott Paul, 20, Louisville, warrant
Nathan Lynn Yahraus, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant
Susana Olivo Ortiz, 36, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Joe Eddie Wilson, 59, Louisville, warrant
Benjamin White, 36, warrant
Juan Jose Carachure, 22, New Albany, warrant
Shawna Marie Walker, 27, New Albany, warrant
Courtney E. Harkins, 31, Palmyra, warrant
Michael James McDonald, 44, Clarksville, warrant
Nathaniel Ragin, 63, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Logan James Thompson, 20, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, violation of specialized driving privileges, illegal possession of alcohol
RELEASED
Drew Wesley Smith, 62, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated
Steven Lynn Wetters, 56, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Gregory Wayne Lee, 27, New Albany, warrant
Jason A. Morrow, 41, theft, resisting law enforcement
Troy Edward Eugene Colvin, 47, Sellersburg, driving while suspended prior conviction
Kristopher Donavan Harrod, 21, Charlestown, warrant
Julian Jouet Ryan-Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Kerrington Cazzie Barron, 33, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, OWI refusal
Anna Katherine Striegel, 20, Georgetown, domestic battery with child present
Jordan Scott Patterson, 23, Charlestown, domestic battery with child present
Dustin C. Williams, 41, Borden, operating while intoxicated
Zachary William Cooper, 24, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Geraldin Consuelo Marquez, 31, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated
Andrew David Winters, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, resisting law enforcement
Jared Devine, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery - child present, interference with reporting a crime
Jason A. Proctor, 34, New Albany, hold for other agency
Patrick Latrey McNear, 20, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Jeffrey Adam Nagelmaker, 26, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency, driving while suspended prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Donald Wayne Pruitt Jr., 30, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Haley N. Robertson, 24, Memphis, operating while intoxicated
Deon Dewayne Holt, 24, Louisville, operator never licensed, leaving scene of accident
Pyaat D. Ferguson, 43, Clarksville, criminal trespass
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Keaunte C. Brown-Patterson, 22, New Albany, warrant
Jessica L. Maddox, 32, Louisville, warrant
Victor M. Deleon Jr., 20, Hodgenville, KY, warrant
Amy N. Alken, 41, Frankfort, KY, warrant
Melissa M. Lames, 33, New Albany, auto theft, possession of syringe
Corey A. Clifford, 24, New Albany, warrant
Frank W. Mann, 34, Cape Coral, FL, warrant
Teresa M. Gonzales, 36, New Albany, warrant
Michael S. Haas, 36, Elizabeth, warrant
James E. Shupp, 46, New Albany, warrant
Leroy G. Frank, 43, Upton, KY, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Nicolas R. Traughber, 40, New Albany, warrant
Jordan N. Hodges, 26, Clarksville, public intoxication, criminal mischief
Clifford S. Johnson, 64, Corydon, invasion of privacy
William D. Lewis, 40, New Albany, invasion of privacy, warrant
Rachel R. Jennings, 39, Louisville, warrant
Julian J. Ryan-Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant
Patrick L. McNear, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant
Jeffrey A. Nagelmaker, 26, Clarksville, warrant
Jason A. Proctor, 34, city at large, warrant
Quentin L. Jones, 37, Union, OH, robbery
Stephen C. Kellams, 39, New Albany, needs waiver signed
RELEASED
Nekedria L. Pryor, 40, Louisville, warrant
Anna M. Gonzalez, 33, Greenville, operating while intoxicated
Christopher P. Cottingham, 34, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated
