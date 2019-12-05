Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Macha T. Snordon, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brooke Ettaline Basham, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aprile Nicole Matherly, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jamie Nicole Bernard, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Alfred May, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lamont McCombs White, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terrence James Martin, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Steve Lanham, 41, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Trent William Waugh, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jalen Ray Williams, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Seth Tyler Willet, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeannie Marie Hess, 45, Charlestown, court order return

Bruce A. Dixon, 64, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Eric Luallen, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Paul Simon, 35, Louisville, court order return

Devon Brown, 19, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ethan Jack Sizemore, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Travis C. Jenkins, 35, New Albany, legend drug possession

Ronald Lee Hollowed, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dallas D. Hoback, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dustine Ann Patterson, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Samantha A. Cornett, 24, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Matthew Royal Bays, 41, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Valerie L. Deckard, 40, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Caleb Andrew Norskov, 20, Jeffersonville, illegal possession of alcohol, operating while intoxicated

Jack Dixie Cooper, 46, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with refusal, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

RELEASED

Stacy A. Dodson, 34, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass: entering property after denied entry

David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant

Brandon Goforth, 33, Salem, hold for other agency

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Douglas A. Byrd, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Charie N. Herron, 31, Louisville, warrant

Terri L. Leahigh, 31, Austin, warrant

James A. Rakes, 56, Palmyra, operating while intoxicated with refusal

Cody R. Tuson, 24, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Mark A. Abbott, 22, Greenville, possession of cocaine, possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance

RELEASED

Fred D. Boyd II, 45, New Albany, possession of marijuana

