CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Macha T. Snordon, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brooke Ettaline Basham, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aprile Nicole Matherly, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jamie Nicole Bernard, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Alfred May, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lamont McCombs White, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terrence James Martin, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Steve Lanham, 41, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Trent William Waugh, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jalen Ray Williams, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Seth Tyler Willet, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeannie Marie Hess, 45, Charlestown, court order return
Bruce A. Dixon, 64, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Eric Luallen, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Paul Simon, 35, Louisville, court order return
Devon Brown, 19, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ethan Jack Sizemore, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Travis C. Jenkins, 35, New Albany, legend drug possession
Ronald Lee Hollowed, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dallas D. Hoback, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dustine Ann Patterson, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Samantha A. Cornett, 24, Jeffersonville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Matthew Royal Bays, 41, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Valerie L. Deckard, 40, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Caleb Andrew Norskov, 20, Jeffersonville, illegal possession of alcohol, operating while intoxicated
Jack Dixie Cooper, 46, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated with refusal, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
RELEASED
Stacy A. Dodson, 34, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass: entering property after denied entry
David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant
Brandon Goforth, 33, Salem, hold for other agency
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Douglas A. Byrd, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Charie N. Herron, 31, Louisville, warrant
Terri L. Leahigh, 31, Austin, warrant
James A. Rakes, 56, Palmyra, operating while intoxicated with refusal
Cody R. Tuson, 24, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Mark A. Abbott, 22, Greenville, possession of cocaine, possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance
RELEASED
Fred D. Boyd II, 45, New Albany, possession of marijuana
