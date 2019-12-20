CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Melinda Dawn Scott, 39, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jerry Sanchez, 49, no address, hold for Kentucky Parole (felony)
Lee Roy Clark, 49, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Shawna Marie Nevins, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Anthony James McAdams, 25, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Samantha Jeanne Plummer, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Eric Douglas Bryant, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Trenton Michael Moore, 26, Scottsburg, court order return
Christopher Duane Buckley, 43, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Benjamin Elkins, 30, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Alica Nevils, 30, Madison, warrant (felony)
Carla Denise Griffith, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Quintavius Keshun Patton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Thomas Ponders, 65, Louisville, court order return
Joshua Adam Borgelt, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Candice Marie Eaks, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), theft with prior conviction
William Joseph Schindler, 51, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia
Drew Wesley Smith, 62, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated
Steven Lynn Wetters, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Gregory Wayne Lee, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jason A. Morrow, 41, Hibernia, resisting law enforcement, theft
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Arie W. Hensley, 22, Grantsburg, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Gary B, Landers, 32, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Angie E. waiver, 45, no address, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
David A. Taylor, 23, no address, warrant (violation of parole)
Emily E. Yates, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael K. Farler, 39, New Albany, criminal trespass, hold for Clark Count
Michael C. Reid, 35, New Albany, theft, unauthorized entry of vehicle
Quentin L. Jones, 37, West Union, OH, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), resisting law enforcement (forcibly), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Kyle J. Hauge, 19, Lexington, warrant
Indiya M. Dale, 19, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of marijuana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.