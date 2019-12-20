Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Melinda Dawn Scott, 39, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jerry Sanchez, 49, no address, hold for Kentucky Parole (felony)

Lee Roy Clark, 49, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Shawna Marie Nevins, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Anthony James McAdams, 25, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Samantha Jeanne Plummer, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Eric Douglas Bryant, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Trenton Michael Moore, 26, Scottsburg, court order return

Christopher Duane Buckley, 43, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Benjamin Elkins, 30, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Alica Nevils, 30, Madison, warrant (felony)

Carla Denise Griffith, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Quintavius Keshun Patton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Thomas Ponders, 65, Louisville, court order return

Joshua Adam Borgelt, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Candice Marie Eaks, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), theft with prior conviction

William Joseph Schindler, 51, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia

Drew Wesley Smith, 62, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated

Steven Lynn Wetters, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Gregory Wayne Lee, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jason A. Morrow, 41, Hibernia, resisting law enforcement, theft

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Arie W. Hensley, 22, Grantsburg, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Gary B, Landers, 32, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Angie E. waiver, 45, no address, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

David A. Taylor, 23, no address, warrant (violation of parole)

Emily E. Yates, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael K. Farler, 39, New Albany, criminal trespass, hold for Clark Count

Michael C. Reid, 35, New Albany, theft, unauthorized entry of vehicle

Quentin L. Jones, 37, West Union, OH, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), resisting law enforcement (forcibly), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Kyle J. Hauge, 19, Lexington, warrant

Indiya M. Dale, 19, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of marijuana

