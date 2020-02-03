CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Earl Anderson, 30, Jeffersonville, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, warrant (felony)
Erika Lynn Tucker, 53, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Dennis E. Smith Jr., 49, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated
Ronald Ruperto Thompson Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Monquall L. Brown, 25, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with criminal suspension, operator never licensed
John Richard Wasson, 35, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony)
George Thomas Jenkins, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Antonio Brown, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia
Mandi Richardson, 34, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tamara Lanae Fuqua, 24, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without license
Thomas B. Rawlings, 45, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)
Brittany Danielle Byers, 31, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Meghan Brianna Schroeder, 30, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Robert M. Singleton III, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Stacy Diane Edds, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
April Rene Snyder, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon C. Call, 38, Salem, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jeannie Marie Hess, 45, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Jeffrey Smith, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Carlos Juan Ruiz, 43, Louisville, operator never licensed
Bradley William Hudson, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Della Jean Freeman, 46, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor
Frank Allen Vest Jr., Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving
Sarah J. Hale, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Christopher James Burch, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal), battery, warrant (felony), intimidation, criminal confinement
James Sanders, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Satyam Shukla, 24, Louisville, theft
Honey Avie Alquizalas Inoc, 21, Louisville, theft
Hemanish Hemant Mestry, 23, Louisville, theft
Christopher Steven Schbneck, 45, Salem, resisting laws enforcement, draws, uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Cody Wayne Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Angela Martin, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Laure Nicole Stewart, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Esteban R. Ortiz Castillo, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Gary Wayne English, 33, Nicholesville, KY, theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
James Scott King, 36, Nicholesville, KY, theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
Michael L. Smith, 38, Sellersburg, operator never licensed
Morgan Elizabeth Beaven, 29, Georgetown, possession of syringe
Monquall L. Brown, 25, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with criminal suspension, operator never licensed
Shawn Leroy Martin Jr., 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, operator never licensed, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, counterfeiting
Elizabeth Alexandria Richardson, 33, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia
Andrew Alan Waggoner, 48, Sellersburg, carrying handgun without license, obliterating ID marks on handgun
Travis Michael DeMars, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Desmond Marcell Boyd, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance, schedule IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Ashton Patricia Woosley, 23, Clarksville, residential entry, batty, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief of personal property
Larry William Friend, 30, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, battery, no injury
James Bradley, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mikaela R. Blankenship, 24, New Albany, warrant, (violation of parole), (failure to appear)
Frank A. Townsend, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Dajour C. Cameron, 21, Louisville, possession of handgun without permit, obliterating identifying marks on gun
Kenneth W. Shryock, 54, Speed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Washington County
James C. Taber, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Crystle L. Stubbs, 47, New Albany, theft with prior
Tracy L. Emert, 41, Lousiville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Cirilo T. Ramos, 31, no address listed, operating without ever receiving a license
Stephanie Stepro, 35, New Albany, needs to sign a wavier for Jefferson County, KY
Chelsea M. Goodhue, 26, New Albany, warrant
Virginia R. Green, 37, no address listed, possession of syringe
Ricky E. Nance, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Sandra M. Shofner, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of controlled substance
Terry L. Jordan Jr., 30, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Detrick D. Bruce, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David E. Barton, 38, Elizabeth, criminal trespass
Steven T. Barnett, 36, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Michael E. Cook, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Colin M. Fien, 29, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated (refusal), public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Albert N. Everitt, 57, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Erika J. Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Ryan D. Johnson, 31, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Dustin D. Hines, 38, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated (refusal)
Richard R. Bridges, 47, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Amanda K. Martinho, 31, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Jillian F. Patterson, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
