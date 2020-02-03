CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeremy Earl Anderson, 30, Jeffersonville, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, warrant (felony)

Erika Lynn Tucker, 53, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Dennis E. Smith Jr., 49, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated

Ronald Ruperto Thompson Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Monquall L. Brown, 25, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with criminal suspension, operator never licensed

John Richard Wasson, 35, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony)

George Thomas Jenkins, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Antonio Brown, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia

Mandi Richardson, 34, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tamara Lanae Fuqua, 24, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without license 

Thomas B. Rawlings, 45, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)

Brittany Danielle Byers, 31, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Meghan Brianna Schroeder, 30, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Robert M. Singleton III, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Stacy Diane Edds, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

April Rene Snyder, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon C. Call, 38, Salem, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jeannie Marie Hess, 45, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Jeffrey Smith, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Carlos Juan Ruiz, 43, Louisville, operator never licensed

Bradley William Hudson, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Della Jean Freeman, 46, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor

Frank Allen Vest Jr., Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving

Sarah J. Hale, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Christopher James Burch, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal), battery, warrant (felony), intimidation, criminal confinement

James Sanders, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Satyam Shukla, 24, Louisville, theft

Honey Avie Alquizalas Inoc, 21, Louisville, theft

Hemanish Hemant Mestry, 23, Louisville, theft

Christopher Steven Schbneck, 45, Salem, resisting laws enforcement, draws, uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Cody Wayne Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Angela Martin, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Laure Nicole Stewart, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Esteban R. Ortiz Castillo, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Gary Wayne English,  33, Nicholesville, KY, theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

James Scott King, 36, Nicholesville, KY, theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

Michael L. Smith, 38, Sellersburg, operator never licensed

Morgan Elizabeth Beaven, 29, Georgetown, possession of syringe

Monquall L. Brown, 25, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with criminal suspension, operator never licensed

Shawn Leroy Martin Jr., 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, operator never licensed, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, counterfeiting

Elizabeth Alexandria Richardson, 33, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia

Andrew Alan Waggoner, 48, Sellersburg, carrying handgun without license, obliterating ID marks on handgun

Travis Michael DeMars, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Desmond Marcell Boyd, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance, schedule IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Ashton Patricia Woosley, 23, Clarksville, residential entry, batty, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal  mischief of personal property

Larry William Friend, 30, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, battery, no injury

James Bradley, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mikaela R. Blankenship, 24, New Albany, warrant, (violation of parole), (failure to appear)

Frank A. Townsend, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dajour C. Cameron, 21, Louisville, possession of handgun without permit, obliterating identifying marks on gun

Kenneth W. Shryock, 54, Speed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Washington County

James C. Taber, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Crystle L. Stubbs, 47, New Albany, theft with prior

Tracy L. Emert, 41, Lousiville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Cirilo T. Ramos, 31, no address listed, operating without ever receiving a license

Stephanie Stepro, 35, New Albany, needs to sign a wavier for Jefferson County, KY

Chelsea M. Goodhue, 26, New Albany, warrant

Virginia R. Green, 37, no address listed, possession of syringe

Ricky E. Nance, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Sandra M. Shofner, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of controlled substance

Terry L. Jordan Jr., 30, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Detrick D. Bruce, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David E. Barton, 38, Elizabeth, criminal trespass

Steven T. Barnett, 36, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Michael E. Cook, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Colin M. Fien, 29, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated (refusal), public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Albert N. Everitt, 57, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Erika J. Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Ryan D. Johnson, 31, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Dustin D. Hines, 38, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated (refusal)

Richard R. Bridges, 47, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Amanda K. Martinho, 31, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Jillian F. Patterson, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

