CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Leslie Ellen Anderson, 25, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

James Morganton Conner, 21, Arlington, TX, residential entry, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Bradley Gene Darnell, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melodie Nicole Koplin, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tabatha Lynn Baird, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angela Marie Childs, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kimberly R. Watson, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Lee Mazur, 48, Kalomzoo, MI, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Kelsey Elizabeth Gaddis, 27, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Isaac Lee Gibson, 31, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Sladen Hood, 24, New Albany (misdemeanor), warrant

Kyle Jacob Leverett, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Damon Lee Eisenback II, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cameron R. Thompson, 35, Scottsburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance, possession of controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug

John Martin Barrientes, 55, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angelia Roland, 56, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ignacio Alonso, 41, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaylee Marie Pace, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Justin Keith Sharp, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jo Anna Christie Long, 53, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

John Robert Eastes, 42, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dylan M. Love, 24, Louisville, theft

Melissa J. Sewell, 50, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Derek L. Embry, 46, New Salisbury, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Anthony R. Plunkett, 37, Lexington, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic needle syringe

Derek S. Phillips, 32, Russelville, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Kedrian L. Yarnell, 35, Jeffersonville, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy

Alisha R. Garcia, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Chassie L. Cooper, 37, Deputy, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua A. Cook, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dadrian A. Dickerson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

