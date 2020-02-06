CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Leslie Ellen Anderson, 25, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
James Morganton Conner, 21, Arlington, TX, residential entry, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Bradley Gene Darnell, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melodie Nicole Koplin, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tabatha Lynn Baird, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela Marie Childs, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kimberly R. Watson, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Lee Mazur, 48, Kalomzoo, MI, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Kelsey Elizabeth Gaddis, 27, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Isaac Lee Gibson, 31, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Sladen Hood, 24, New Albany (misdemeanor), warrant
Kyle Jacob Leverett, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Damon Lee Eisenback II, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cameron R. Thompson, 35, Scottsburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance, possession of controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug
John Martin Barrientes, 55, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angelia Roland, 56, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ignacio Alonso, 41, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaylee Marie Pace, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Justin Keith Sharp, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jo Anna Christie Long, 53, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
John Robert Eastes, 42, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dylan M. Love, 24, Louisville, theft
Melissa J. Sewell, 50, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Derek L. Embry, 46, New Salisbury, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Anthony R. Plunkett, 37, Lexington, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic needle syringe
Derek S. Phillips, 32, Russelville, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Kedrian L. Yarnell, 35, Jeffersonville, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy
Alisha R. Garcia, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Chassie L. Cooper, 37, Deputy, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua A. Cook, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dadrian A. Dickerson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
