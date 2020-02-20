Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christine A. Hahn, 53, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon

Kaytlyn Rose Elliott, 26, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury

Megan Lee Hazzard, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

LaQuan Shaliek York, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Vincent Montrese Richardson, 25, Louisville, warrant

Michael Andre Christian, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jason E. Ozumi, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Travis T. Stubbins, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Hubert Porter, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Toan Quoc Ngo, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jalen Dishonne Forrest, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher S. Wilkerson, 30, Jeffersonville, child molesting

Stephanie Schezer, 49, Alfred, ME, hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew J. Kimble, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Shawn Patrick Warner, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Martha S. Strassell, 33, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement, theft of motor vehicle

Juan Marcos Chavez, 46, Seymour, operator never licensed

Tony D. Grubbs, 54, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Gloria I. Walcott, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kellie R. Farmer, 49, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jack Clinton Cain Jr., 62, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Wayne McKennon, 25, Charlestown, court order return

Bennie Quanelly Scott, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Katelyn Jo Pool, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Charlene J. Rosas, 53, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Rene Alenjandro Medina Fay, 25, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angie Michelle Busam, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua T. Hopson, 28, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Tyler A. Chumbley, 19, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Makenzie S. Craig, 25, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandon J. Strunkj, 39, Louisville, warrant

Devin L. Yates, 21, no address listed, warrant

Amos C. Clay, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley N. Wieber, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason S. Burdine, 37, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine

Jordan L. Zimmerman, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Kellie R. Farmer, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant

Dylan R. Hardin, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Jaclyn R. Marshall, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Nathan P. Bossett, 26, Louisville, warrant

Edward B. Raisman, 54, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Recommended for you