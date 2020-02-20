CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christine A. Hahn, 53, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon
Kaytlyn Rose Elliott, 26, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury
Megan Lee Hazzard, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
LaQuan Shaliek York, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Vincent Montrese Richardson, 25, Louisville, warrant
Michael Andre Christian, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jason E. Ozumi, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Travis T. Stubbins, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Hubert Porter, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Toan Quoc Ngo, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jalen Dishonne Forrest, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher S. Wilkerson, 30, Jeffersonville, child molesting
Stephanie Schezer, 49, Alfred, ME, hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew J. Kimble, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Shawn Patrick Warner, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Martha S. Strassell, 33, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement, theft of motor vehicle
Juan Marcos Chavez, 46, Seymour, operator never licensed
Tony D. Grubbs, 54, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Gloria I. Walcott, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kellie R. Farmer, 49, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jack Clinton Cain Jr., 62, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Wayne McKennon, 25, Charlestown, court order return
Bennie Quanelly Scott, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Katelyn Jo Pool, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Charlene J. Rosas, 53, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Rene Alenjandro Medina Fay, 25, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angie Michelle Busam, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua T. Hopson, 28, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Tyler A. Chumbley, 19, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Makenzie S. Craig, 25, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandon J. Strunkj, 39, Louisville, warrant
Devin L. Yates, 21, no address listed, warrant
Amos C. Clay, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley N. Wieber, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason S. Burdine, 37, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine
Jordan L. Zimmerman, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Kellie R. Farmer, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant
Dylan R. Hardin, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Jaclyn R. Marshall, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Nathan P. Bossett, 26, Louisville, warrant
Edward B. Raisman, 54, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.