Jail Activity Stock
BOOKED-IN

Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Alec Hayden Merida, 23, Heidrick, KY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only)

Jeremiah E. Willan, 44, no address listed, parole violation

David L. Cash, 65, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shantonio Tijuan Sullivan, 41, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Tayler Renee Jones, 19, Bedford, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Donal Jonte Blevins, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Khaleel Abdul Raheem Shareef, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Travis Matthew Jones, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Heather Michelle Blair, 45, Clarksville, theft with prior conviction, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jeremy P. Karlin, 29, Sellersburg, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, obliterating ID marks on handgun, carrying handgun without license, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years

Kylie Lynn Treat, 36, Clarksville, theft, possession of a controlled substance controlled I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, hold for other agency (felony)

Brendon Joseph Ridenour, 19, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine

Anthony Frank Apoian, 27, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed

Christopher Blair, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Christopher M. Reynolds, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Chanbriel Laminnie Cooper, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

BOOKED-IN

Andra J. Carr, 20, New Albany, warrant

Ja’Kaysia N. Bethel, 24, Louisville, warrant, hold for Clark County

Hayley K. Kleer, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Misty Carlisle, 27, New Albany, hold for Clark County

Kenneth E. Minton, 26, Ramsey, warrant, (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County

Mark R. Riddle, 62, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Devin S. Berry, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua L. Lawson, 34, Depauw, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Christopher M. Scarles, 22, Evansville, operating without ever receiving a license

