BOOKED-IN
Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Alec Hayden Merida, 23, Heidrick, KY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only)
Jeremiah E. Willan, 44, no address listed, parole violation
David L. Cash, 65, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shantonio Tijuan Sullivan, 41, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Tayler Renee Jones, 19, Bedford, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Donal Jonte Blevins, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Khaleel Abdul Raheem Shareef, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Travis Matthew Jones, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Heather Michelle Blair, 45, Clarksville, theft with prior conviction, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jeremy P. Karlin, 29, Sellersburg, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, obliterating ID marks on handgun, carrying handgun without license, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
Kylie Lynn Treat, 36, Clarksville, theft, possession of a controlled substance controlled I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, hold for other agency (felony)
Brendon Joseph Ridenour, 19, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine
Anthony Frank Apoian, 27, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed
Christopher Blair, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Christopher M. Reynolds, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Chanbriel Laminnie Cooper, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
BOOKED-IN
Andra J. Carr, 20, New Albany, warrant
Ja’Kaysia N. Bethel, 24, Louisville, warrant, hold for Clark County
Hayley K. Kleer, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Misty Carlisle, 27, New Albany, hold for Clark County
Kenneth E. Minton, 26, Ramsey, warrant, (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County
Mark R. Riddle, 62, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Devin S. Berry, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua L. Lawson, 34, Depauw, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Christopher M. Scarles, 22, Evansville, operating without ever receiving a license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.