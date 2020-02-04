BOOKED-IN
Loretta Ann Lewellen, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry Don Jenkins, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction
Kevin Scott Henry, 52, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Hannah Nicole Thompson, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Krystal Marie Werner, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Christopher Lee Payne, 42, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance
Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, court order return
Tiffany Ethel Coomer, 31, Deputy, warrant (felony)
James M. Fry, 57, Jeffersonville, battery, invasion of privacy, intimidation to police officer, criminal trespass
Geoffrey David Saylor, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Joshua Olin Jones, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Austin Taylor Hindman, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Crystal Danielle Wrighthouse, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Darrell S. Austin, 36, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
Markus Stillwell, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Rosenberger, 30, Greenville, court order return
Jacob Lowell Carrier, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Erika Patricia Portillo, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Laurence DeWitt Gittings, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffery Dale Clark, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Richard Steven Rosalez, 42, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Diana Nicole Quinn, 22, Jeffersonville, battery, resisting law enforcement
Roy L. Peden, 41, Louisville, criminal confinement, domestic battery
Jessica L. Moore, 32, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony)
Brent Davis Quinn, 31, Jeffersonville,w arrant (felony)
Kristin Cahall, 20, Scottsburg, driving with suspended license
RELEASED
Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
James A. Bowley, 56, Clarksville, warrant, court order appearance
Jamie E. Hubert, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lissa S. Hardin, 37, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Lonnie E. Seay, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Krista D. Shepherd, 40, Clarksville, warrant
Bradley J. Montgomery, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (body attachment)
Gordon W. Quisenberry, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Samantha D. Short, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gregory L. Parry, 42, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug
Tiffanie S. Borden, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior
Hannah L. Ament, 27, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of Legend Drug
Jon T. Costin, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with prior, operating while a habitual traffic violator
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.