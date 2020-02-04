BOOKED-IN

Loretta Ann Lewellen, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry Don Jenkins, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction

Kevin Scott Henry, 52, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Hannah Nicole Thompson, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Krystal Marie Werner, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Christopher Lee Payne, 42, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance

Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, court order return

Tiffany Ethel Coomer, 31, Deputy, warrant (felony)

James M. Fry, 57, Jeffersonville, battery, invasion of privacy, intimidation to police officer, criminal trespass

Geoffrey David Saylor, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Joshua Olin Jones, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Austin Taylor Hindman, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Crystal Danielle Wrighthouse, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Darrell S. Austin, 36, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)

Markus Stillwell, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Rosenberger, 30, Greenville, court order return

Jacob Lowell Carrier, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Erika Patricia Portillo, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Laurence DeWitt Gittings, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffery Dale Clark, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Richard Steven Rosalez, 42, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Diana Nicole Quinn, 22, Jeffersonville, battery, resisting law enforcement

Roy L. Peden, 41, Louisville, criminal confinement, domestic battery

Jessica L. Moore, 32, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony)

Brent Davis Quinn, 31, Jeffersonville,w arrant (felony)

Kristin Cahall, 20, Scottsburg, driving with suspended license

RELEASED

Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

James A. Bowley, 56, Clarksville, warrant, court order appearance

Jamie E. Hubert, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lissa S. Hardin, 37, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Lonnie E. Seay, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Krista D. Shepherd, 40, Clarksville, warrant

Bradley J. Montgomery, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (body attachment)

Gordon W. Quisenberry, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Samantha D. Short, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Gregory L. Parry, 42, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug

Tiffanie S. Borden, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior

Hannah L. Ament, 27, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of Legend Drug

Jon T. Costin, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with prior, operating while a habitual traffic violator

RELEASED

